FIFA World Cup
CFU Backs Concacaf in Growing Opposition to FIFA’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Private Investment
The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has thrown its support behind Concacaf in opposing FIFA’s proposed commercial restructuring, adding fresh momentum to the growing resistance against a plan that could reshape the financial future of world football with its opening to private investment.
The move comes days after FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled a proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new commercial subsidiary that would manage the governing body’s most valuable revenue streams, including broadcasting rights, sponsorships, licensing and ticketing. FIFA has asked its 211 member associations to respond to the proposal by September 19, with the initiative forming part of a broader strategy to increase private investment in global football.
Concerns Over Governance and Consultation
While FIFA has presented the proposal as an opportunity to strengthen football’s financial ecosystem, several regional confederations have questioned both the process and the lack of consultation before the plan became public.
Concacaf, which represents North America, Central America and the Caribbean, said it first learned of the proposal through media reports rather than through formal governance channels. The confederation argued that decisions of such significance should have been discussed with member associations and regional bodies before being announced publicly.
The CFU has now endorsed Concacaf’s position, reinforcing concerns that football’s governance principles must remain transparent and inclusive. The Caribbean organisation stated that it fully supports Concacaf’s call for greater consultation and adherence to established decision-making processes.
CFU Leadership Aligns With Regional Position
The Caribbean body’s backing carries additional significance because Lyndon Cooper, president of the Saint Lucia Football Association, also serves as a vice president of Concacaf.
By aligning with Concacaf’s stance, the CFU has strengthened the regional opposition to FIFA’s proposal, highlighting concerns that the governing body should involve confederations and member associations more closely before pursuing structural reforms that could affect the sport’s long-term commercial direction.
Regional officials have maintained that football’s leadership has a collective responsibility to protect the interests of the game through good governance, transparency and careful stewardship.
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FIFA’s Proposal Promises Increased Funding
Under the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise model, FIFA intends to centralise its commercial operations into a dedicated business entity while inviting minority, non-controlling investment from external financial partners.
Reports indicate the venture could initially be valued at around US$20 billion, with investment expected from a consortium led by permanent capital firm Thrive Eternal, led by the Kushner family (Jared Kushner is Donald Trump’s son-in-law)
FIFA has also pledged to significantly increase financial support for its member associations. Development funding would reportedly more than double during the next funding cycle, while associations would have the option of receiving an immediate US$20 million payment through a newly announced Fast Forward Programme.
Gianni Infantino has described the initiative as an opportunity to generate greater resources for football development around the world, arguing that increased commercial efficiency would ultimately benefit national associations at every level.
Growing International Opposition
Despite FIFA’s assurances, the proposal has triggered mounting criticism across several football regions.
European football’s governing body, UEFA, has already voiced strong opposition, arguing that football’s premier competitions should not become commercial assets influenced by private investment. Concacaf echoed similar concerns, saying that the absence of meaningful consultation undermined confidence in the proposal.
The CFU’s decision to publicly support Concacaf adds another layer to the debate, suggesting that opposition extends beyond Europe and includes influential stakeholders across the Americas and the Caribbean.
A Defining Moment for World Football
The disagreement represents one of the most significant governance challenges FIFA has faced in recent years. Critics argue that introducing private investment into football’s commercial operations could permanently alter how major international competitions are managed, while supporters believe additional capital could accelerate investment in developing football nations.
With the September deadline approaching, FIFA’s proposal is expected to remain at the centre of intense discussions among national associations, confederations and football administrators worldwide.
The outcome could have lasting implications for the governance, financing and commercial future of the global game, as football’s stakeholders continue to debate how best to balance financial growth with transparency and the sport’s long-term interests.