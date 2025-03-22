Connect with us

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45

The hot hatch era is coming to an end, and even the most powerful one ever made is not safe. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will not be developing a new A-Class, marking the end of an era for the Mercedes-AMG A45, a car that redefined what a small, high-performance hatchback could be.

The Hot Hatch Mass Extinction

The Mercedes-AMG A45 is just the latest casualty in the automotive landscape’s gradual disappearance of hot hatches. Performance icons like the Ford Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Renault Megane RS, Peugeot 208 GTI, and Hyundai i30N have all been discontinued in recent years. Manufacturers are prioritizing SUVs, hybrids, and electric vehicles, leaving hot hatch enthusiasts with fewer options.

Mercedes’ Chief Technical Officer Markus Schäfer confirmed that the company has no plans to replace the current A-Class. The reasons are clearly profitability, as the A-Class mainly sells in Europe, while SUVs sell globally. Another reason is electrification, as it’s easier to package batteries into larger vehicles like SUVs and sedans. Also, the market trends show that buyers are shifting toward crossovers and electric models.

As a result, the current A-Class will continue production until 2026, after which it will be retired without a successor. This means no new AMG A35 or A45, effectively ending Mercedes’ hot hatch legacy.

BMW launches three new cars under Mini brand with Rs 38 lakh starting price

A Legacy of Power and Performance

The Mercedes-AMG A45 made its debut in 2013, arriving like a hypersonic missile into the hot hatch segment. AMG engineers stunned the world by squeezing 355bhp from a tiny 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, making it one of the most powerful hot hatches ever built.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 continued to evolve over the years:

First Generation (2013): 355bhp, setting new standards for small performance cars.

Facelift (2016): More power, better handling, and improved aerodynamics.

Second Generation A45 S (2019): 416bhp and a revolutionary drift mode, turning a practical hatchback into a drift-ready monster.

The A45 S, with its 420bhp output, had more power than a Ferrari 360 Modena, proving just how far AMG pushed the boundaries. However, despite its insane straight-line speed, critics often pointed out that the chassis wasn’t as engaging as rivals like the Honda Civic Type R.

The Engine Lives On

While the A45 AMG hatchback is ending, its legendary M139 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will continue to live on.

Lotus Emira: Uses the same AMG powerplant for its high-performance variant.

Mercedes-AMG C63 Hybrid: Takes the four-cylinder engine to new extremes with an electrified boost.

Future AMG CLA Models: Insider reports suggest an AMG version of the new CLA could feature the same engine.

The End of an Era for the A-Class

The Mercedes A-Class end, like its journey, has been an unusual one. From its early days as a quirky, tall-riding hatchback to a legitimate rival to the Volkswagen Golf and finally becoming the most powerful hot hatch in history, it has certainly left its mark.

While the Mercedes-AMG A45’s legacy won’t be forgotten, the future of small-performance cars looks uncertain. Could AMG send it off with a stripped-out, hardcore A45 Black Series? Fans can only hope.

For now, we say goodbye to a legend.


