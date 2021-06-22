MINI India launches the all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, the all-new MINI Convertible and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch in India today. This all-new MINI range will be available in petrol engines as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). Test Drives and Bookings are open at all MINI authorised Dealers and the MINI Online Shop (shop.mini.in). MINI now offers its latest range of products in the premium compact car segment in India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, Since inception, authentic design, unique style and driving fun are timeless qualities that distinguish the iconic MINI. 20 years after the launch of the modern MINI, the latest model generation continues to reinvent itself all over again and amplifies its emotional design, go-kart feel and clever functionality. We are delighted to offer our customers in India a completely new range of MINI products with the launch of the new MINI Countryman in March and now the all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, all-new MINI Convertible and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. This significantly strengthens the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India.

The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, the all-new MINI Convertible and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch enter the next stage of evolution with an intensive makeover, an enhanced standard profile and a simplified offer structure. They embody MINI’s love for fun-filled driving as well as passion for agile handling along with a modern design. The new generation cars also introduce MINI’s new Brand Campaign BIG LOVE’, that captures its inimitable spirit of celebrating individuality while embracing diversity. We’re all different but we’re pretty good together. BIG LOVE. The ex-showroom prices* of the petrol engine variants is as follows: The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch : ? 38,00,000 The all-new MINI Convertible : ? 44,00,000 The all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch : ? 45,50,000

BIG LOVE Brand Campaign The BIG LOVE’ brand campaign is a true reflection of MINI and its individuality. It isn’t just a slogan or a mantra; it’s a mindset. An attitude to welcome the world with an open heart and hit the road with an open mind. It’s a belief that there’s beauty in individuality and richness in diversity. MINI has always embraced difference. Since 1959, owners saw their MINI as an extension of their own unique selves. They customized it to reflect their personal style. They turned it into a symbol of individuality and self-expression. They defied the idea that a car is just a car, and in turn, defined MINI. The new BIG LOVE brand campaign will be live across print, digital, online and at MINI Showrooms.

The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch and the all-new MINI Convertible now look better than ever with their simplified and modernised design. This new exterior design language now puts MINI’s unmistakable appearance in a purist form with enhanced aesthetics. The front view is expressive and is dominated by the new characteristic hexagonal radiator grille which exudes a modern, sophisticated aura and the round hallmark MINI LED headlights. The fog lights are now integrated with the LED headlights. The LED side indicators are integrated into the redesigned side scuttles. The short overhangs continue to define the side view along with striking new contours of the wheel arch surrounds. The British-flag-inspired rear lights graphics are in Union Jack design. The rear fog light is now integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit. The new air intakes are vertically integrated with the bodywork and increase aerodynamics.

The MINI John Cooper Works models are built to thrill. The all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch features a new hexagonal radiator grille at the centre section and has a characteristic honeycomb pattern with a cross member at the bottom edge finished in red. Reserved solely for the top athlete, the exclusive John Cooper Works bonnet stripes add a distinctively race-inspired look. The racing genes are enhanced further with a contrasting paint finish for the roof and mirror caps in white, black or exclusively for MINI John Cooper Works in Chilli Red. Aerodynamic features include the front apron with integral air ducts, side sills that ensure uninterrupted driving dynamics.

The MINI 3-Door Hatch and the MINI Convertible will be available in four new colours Rooftop Grey metallic, Island Blue metallic, Enigmatic Black and Zesty Yellow (only for MINI Convertible). An optional Piano Black exterior is available where the door handles, side scuttles, fuel cap, MINI logos on the bonnet and luggage compartment lid, the model lettering and tailpipes of the exhaust system are now finished in high-gloss black in addition to the surrounds of the headlights, radiator grille and rear lights. Contrasting colours for the roof and exterior mirror caps are among the most striking design features. In addition to the Body Colour, Jet Black, Aspen White and Melting Silver paintwork (for MINI 3-Door Hatch and Convertible), as well as Chili Red for the MINI John Cooper Works, a new innovative and globally unique variant of the roof paint finish is offered for the MINI 3-door Hatch. The new Multitone Roof (MINI 3-Door and MINI JCW) features a colour gradient from San Marino Blue through Pearly Aqua to Jet Black, created with a new painting technique extending from the windscreen frame to the rear. Every MINI with Multitone Roof is unique due to slight deviations in the colour pattern.

The interior is fresh, sophisticated and comes with two new MINI Interior Surfaces Silver Chequered (sporty style in which the instrument panel surface and the elliptical ring in the door are available in a Chequered design) and MINI Interior Surfaces Aluminium (opposing diagonal lines represents a modern, visually impactful evolution of the classical herringbone design). Genuine materials meet innovative design in the upholstery options. The MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible comes with two new standard upholstery options – Cloth-Leatherette combination in Black Pearl Light Chequered and Black Pearl Carbon Black. The sports seats use 100% recycled material for its surfaces in Light Chequered design. The Leatherette Carbon Black is also available as standard option. Additional upholstery options include MINI Yours Leather Lounge in Carbon Black, Leather Cross Punch in Carbon Black, Leather Chester in Satellite Grey and Malt Brown as well as JCW Sports Seats in Dinamica.

The new multifunction steering wheel design integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The premium look of the hallmark central instrument has also been optimised. An 8.8-inch (22.35 cm) colour touchscreen display, touch-sensitive favourite buttons and Piano Black high-gloss surfaces are now standard features. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated harmoniously into the circular control unit. In conjunction with the Ambient Light option, a new surface design with laser engraving accentuates the appearance of the LED light ring surrounding the central instrument. The operating system controller placed on the centre console now features an all-black surface in conjunction with a navigation system. The optional 5-inch (12.70 cm) multifunctional instrument display on the steering column gives the drivers cockpit a whole new feel.

The optional MINI Wired Package comes with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation. The multifunctional instrument display comes as standard with MINI Wired Package. Other infotainment options include Apple CarPlay along with MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with Wired Package and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting that illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side when opening and closing the car door. Additionally, the new Lounge’ and Sport’ modes offer a choice of six interior light colours each. In Lounge’ mode, the content displayed is in a relaxing colour setting ranging between turquoise and petrol blue. The Sport’ mode the screen backgrounds are red and anthracite.

When it comes to power, the MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible makes no compromises and are powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and fuel efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/141 kW and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 4,600 rpm. The MINI 3-Door Hatch sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds while the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for 0 to 100 km/hr.

Performance is paramount and keeps the adrenaline pumping in the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. Awe-inspiring torque is generated by the 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/hr in 6.1seconds, mobilising a peak output of 231 hp/170 kW and a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1,450 4,800 rpm.

The precision-tuned 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission in MINI 3-Door Hatch and Convertible and the 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission in MINI JCW Hatch offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving thrill due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch features paddle shifters for an even sportier driving experience.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.

The all-new MINI range is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera as standard. The MINI Convertible features a Rollover Protection System for additional safety. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.