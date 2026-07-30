Famed for Nightcall French DJ Kavinsky Dies at 50

DJ Kavinsky achieved worldwide recognition with his 2010 single Nightcall, a synthwave anthem that became synonymous with Nicolas Winding Refn’s critically acclaimed 2011 film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.

French electronic music producer and DJ Kavinsky, best known for his global hit Nightcall and his memorable performance during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, has died at the age of 50. French authorities confirmed that the artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his home in Paris on Tuesday evening.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of death. Officials said emergency responders found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances at the scene.

The inquiry is expected to establish the medical and forensic details surrounding Belorgey’s death.

Investigation Begins as Tributes Pour In

While authorities have not announced an official cause of death, several French media outlets reported that the musician had reportedly experienced headaches in the days leading up to his death. Those reports have suggested investigators are examining whether a medical condition, including a possible stroke, may have been involved, though no official confirmation has been provided.

The announcement triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the global music industry.

French DJ and producer David Guetta described DJ Kavinsky as “a true icon of French electronic music,” praising his originality and lasting influence on the genre.

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, who collaborated with DJ Kavinsky on the track Odd Look, remembered him as an inspiration whose music shaped countless artists.

French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute, calling DJ Kavinsky “a source of French pride,” while France’s culture ministry praised the musician for creating a sound that resonated far beyond the country’s borders.

The Legacy of Nightcall

DJ Kavinsky achieved worldwide recognition with his 2010 single Nightcall, a synthwave anthem that became synonymous with Nicolas Winding Refn’s critically acclaimed 2011 film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.

Produced alongside former Daft Punk member Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and mixed by SebastiAn, the song helped introduce synthwave music to mainstream audiences around the world.

Its popularity experienced another major resurgence during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Kavinsky performed the song alongside French rock band Phoenix and Belgian singer Angèle.

The performance sparked renewed global interest, reportedly making Nightcall one of the most searched and identified songs following the ceremony.

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A Pioneer of Modern French Electronic Music

Born in Seine-Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, Vincent Belorgey adopted the stage persona “Kavinsky” in the early 2000s, creating a fictional zombie-like racing driver inspired by 1980s action films, video games and vintage television.

His cinematic style blended retro synthesizers with modern electronic production, helping define the global synthwave movement.

Kavinsky was often associated with the second generation of influential French electronic artists who followed the success of Daft Punk, alongside acts including Justice and SebastiAn.

His debut studio album, OutRun, released in 2013, further cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most distinctive electronic producers.

Throughout his career, Kavinsky preferred allowing his fictional character to take center stage rather than his personal identity. In earlier interviews, he explained that music, visuals, and storytelling were inseparable elements of his artistic vision.

Collaborations Expanded His Global Reach

Beyond Nightcall, Kavinsky collaborated with several internationally recognised artists.

His partnership with The Weeknd on Odd Look introduced his music to a wider audience and strengthened his influence within contemporary pop and electronic music.

Artists across multiple genres credited him with reviving interest in nostalgic electronic sounds while maintaining a uniquely cinematic atmosphere.

Enduring Influence

Kavinsky’s sudden death marks the loss of one of France’s most influential electronic musicians of the past two decades.

His music crossed cultural and geographical boundaries, finding audiences through cinema, streaming platforms, live performances and major global events such as the Olympic Games.

As investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding his death, fans and fellow musicians around the world are remembering an artist whose distinctive sound left a lasting imprint on electronic music and popular culture. His recordings, particularly Nightcall, remain enduring symbols of the modern synthwave movement and continue to inspire a new generation of producers and listeners.