Football
JSW Sports Signs Ryan Williams, Marking First Footballer in Its Elite Athlete Management Roster
JSW Sports has announced the signing of Bengaluru FC and India forward Ryan Williams to its elite athlete management roster, marking a significant milestone as the sports management company welcomes its first professional footballer.
The partnership will see JSW Sports exclusively manage Ryan Williams’ commercial endorsements, brand partnerships and off-field opportunities while helping the striker build a long-term personal brand alongside his playing career.
The move reflects the growing commercial appeal of Indian football and reinforces JSW Sports’ ambition to broaden its presence beyond cricket into one of the country’s fastest-growing sports.
Ryan Williams Emerges as One of Indian Football’s Top Attackers
Since joining Bengaluru FC in 2023, Ryan Williams has established himself as one of the Indian Super League’s most influential forwards. Known for his pace, creativity and relentless pressing, the attacker has consistently delivered decisive performances and played a central role in the club’s recent resurgence.
His ability to create and finish chances has made him one of the standout performers in the ISL, earning praise from coaches, teammates and supporters alike.
Before arriving in India, Williams built an extensive professional career spanning Australia and England. Across more than a decade, he represented clubs including Fulham, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Rotherham United and Oxford United, making over 350 senior appearances in English football across the Championship, League One and League Two.
That wealth of experience has translated seamlessly into Indian football, where he has quickly become one of the league’s most recognizable attacking talents.
Historic Debut for the Indian National Team
Earlier in 2026, Williams officially completed his nationality switch from Australia to India, becoming eligible to represent the Indian men’s national football team.
His international career began spectacularly.
Making his debut against Hong Kong in March, Williams found the back of the net within just four minutes, setting the record for the fastest debut goal in the history of the Indian men’s national team.
The goal immediately announced his arrival on the international stage and strengthened India’s attacking options ahead of upcoming international competitions.
His performances for both club and country have significantly boosted his profile, making him an attractive figure for commercial partnerships and sponsorships.
JSW Sports Eyes Long-Term Brand Development
JSW Sports said the partnership extends beyond football performances, with a focus on developing Williams’ commercial profile and creating sustainable opportunities throughout his career.
Himanshu Sharma, Head of Brand Consulting and Talent Sales at JSW Sports, said Williams’ professionalism, consistency and international experience made him a natural fit for the company’s growing talent portfolio.
He described the signing as an important milestone, adding that the agency believes Williams has the potential to become one of the most recognizable faces in Indian football while expanding his influence beyond the pitch.
The company also highlighted that football represents an increasingly important part of India’s sporting landscape, making strategic athlete management more valuable than ever.
Williams Looks Beyond the Pitch
Commenting on the partnership, Ryan Williams said joining JSW Sports represents an exciting new phase in his professional journey.
He noted that the organisation has earned a strong reputation for supporting athletes beyond competition, helping them develop long-term careers and meaningful commercial opportunities.
Williams added that while his immediate priority remains delivering consistent performances for Bengaluru FC and the Indian national team, he also hopes to strengthen his connection with fans and build a lasting personal brand through the collaboration.
Strengthening a Diverse Athlete Portfolio
Ryan Williams joins a growing list of prominent athletes represented by JSW Sports, which already manages commercial rights for several leading Indian cricketers and emerging sporting stars, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Axar Patel, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Niki Prasad and Kartik Sharma.
The addition of Williams signals the company’s growing commitment to football while reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading sports management firms.
As Indian football continues to gain popularity through the Indian Super League and the national team’s increasing international ambitions, athlete branding and commercial management are expected to become increasingly important.
With Ryan Williams now joining its elite roster, JSW Sports has taken a notable step toward expanding its footprint in Indian football, positioning itself to support athletes both on the field and in building enduring careers beyond the game.