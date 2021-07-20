Yamaha FZ25 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition launched in India

India Yamaha Motor on Tuesday said it has introduced the ‘Monster Energy MotoGP Edition’ of its popular FZ 25 model priced at Rs 1,36,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new introduction gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its racing background and has been launched as a part of the company’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.









It will be available in India by the end of July 2021.

Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said: “As a brand, our objective is to bring the global racing excitement onto Indian roads and today, we are launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers.”

He added that going forward, the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.

The FZ 25 model retains the same BS-VI compliant 249-cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produces maximum power of 20.8PS at 8,000rpm, the statement said.

Also Read: Aviation sector recovering after COVID-19 impact: Scindia

Yamaha said it also plans to introduce the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Limited Edition in its other models as well.