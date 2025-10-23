Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization

More in Artificial Intelligence
-
Artificial Intelligence
Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
OpenAI’s newly launched ChatGPT Atlas browser is already under intense scrutiny from cybersecurity experts, who warn...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens: Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice
With national elections approaching on October 29, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) has issued a...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work
Career247, the skilling and higher education arm of Adda Education, has announced an ambitious goal to...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
In a landmark development for India’s cybersecurity ecosystem, Matters.AI, a Bangalore-based AI-native data security company, has...
-
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
In one of the most ambitious tech collaborations of the decade, OpenAI and Broadcom have announced...
-
AI and Deepfakes
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
Zelda’s message comes amid a growing wave of AI-generated “resurrections” in Hollywood of deceased celebrities, from...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
In a stunning turn for the global consulting industry, Deloitte Australia has agreed to repay part...
-
News
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced a multi-year deal to invest billions of dollars in...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
U.S.-based artificial intelligence company Skylark Labs has signed a $35 million, five-year enterprise software licensing agreement...
-
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI Challenges Hollywood With AI-Powered Animated Film Critterz
If Critterz succeeds, it could trigger a massive shift in the film industry. Production timelines could...