Biocon Biologics to develop innovative Digital Therapeutics with Voluntis

Biocon Biologics India Limited and Voluntis have entered into a global collaboration to develop and distribute innovative digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy.

This agreement will make the Karnataka-based company one of the first insulin companies to offer a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared and CE-marked, highly validated digital therapeutic product – Insulia, for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Insulia will enable people with diabetes to self-manage their condition and healthcare teams to monitor progress remotely. It is the ‘first digital therapeutic with regulatory clearance to provide automated titration recommendations for all types of basal insulins.









Christiane Hamacher, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Voluntis for this unique digital therapeutic solution that has U.S. FDA clearance and a CE mark to help manage the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Biocon Biologics will be one of the first insulin companies globally to offer this innovation for the benefit of people with diabetes. We believe pairing our products with a digital therapeutic solution will help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to healthcare systems in the long term. We remain committed to impact patients’ lives through innovative solutions.”

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis said, “We are excited to partner with Biocon Biologics, a leading global player committed to expanding patients’ access to premier biologics while caring about treatment affordability. By combining best-in-class digital and therapeutic solutions, we aim to transform treatment experiences and advance new business models. This collaboration will help patients around the globe achieve optimal outcomes on their insulin journey, and illustrates digital therapeutics’ growing importance as part of the new standards of care.”

Biocon Biologics strives to develop a technology-dependent operating model that enables personalisation of care. As such, the fully integrated biosimilars company goes to every extent to reduce the cost of the drug as well as the cost of administering the medication. Biocon Biologics will create a comprehensive digital therapeutics portfolio for patients through its complete range of insulin products, including Recombinant Human Insulin, Insulin Glargine and Insulin Aspart.