Amazon Apple Days Sale is here, but is COVID19 impacting product availability

Consumers can take advantage of Amazon Apple Days sale with the whopping discounts and best offers on all iPhones, including the new iPhone 11 series. The sale which went live at midnight of July 19 will run through July 25.

It’s reported widely that the delays and disruption in the supply chain due to COVID19 has severely hit product availability. Consumers are extensively indicating unavailability of most of Apple products at many Apple stores. Amazon Apple Days is exciting, but it appears many products from Apple are still out of stock on the e-commerce portal.

With many eyes on the latest iPhone 11 series, there are many variants to choose from – green, black and red options at Rs 63,900. There are discounts for the 128GB model, down by Rs 4,000 to Rs 69,600.









HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cardholders can enjoy this benefit. Those looking for smartwatches can avail the Apple Watch Series 3 for Rs 23,900. Moreover, HDFC cardholders can get Rs 1,000 off on this smartwatch as well as on the popular Macbook Pro. Besides, there are other accessories to look out for such as for iPad, Mac keyboards, power adapters, iPods and cables etc.

The sale comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a month ahead of Apple’s awaited launch of the iPhone 12 series in September. However, there are suggestions that the launch could be delayed. This smartphone is expected to give users a delight with incorporated designs of iPhone 4 and iPhone 12. According to insiders, the iPhone 12 will have a flat-edge and a box-type design.