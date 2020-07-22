Zoom Expands India presence with a New Technology Center in Bengaluru

US-headquartered Zoom Video Communications announced the opening of a new Technology Center in India. This project points out Zoom’s belief and commitment to its strategic investment in India. And over the next few years, the company will further expand its employee base with fresh recruitments.

The new technology center will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers and support its engineering leadership at its headquarters in San Jose, California, in the US. The company has a data center in Mumbai and the second one in Bengaluru.

Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, described India as a strategically important country for Zoom. He said the company expects to see continued growth and investment in India. “We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool,” the CEO said. “This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.”









In a virtual news conference, Velchamy Sankarlingam, Zoom’s president of product and engineering, said the company could add more local data centers based on its growth needs. Zoom attributed its growing presence to the increased level of adoption by users across India. “From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6700% growth in free user sign-ups in India,” the company said in a press statement.

Over the past year, Zoom has been embroiled in data security and privacy issues with several countries expressing concerns. But this has not deterred users from downloading the app and businesses from using it for video conferences.