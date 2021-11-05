Cinemas and Bollywood have high expectation for multi-star cast Sooryavanshi to help the industry get back to pre-pandemic business levels. Considered as a milestone, the action packed blockbuster is set for release in over 4,000 big screens across the country. Plus, it’s the first Bollywood movie to find such an arrival in post-pandemic India.









The revenue sharing issue between Reliance Entertainment and National Multiplex Chains resolved to a 55% revenue sharing model. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty had been keeping a low key in the revenue sharing issue, but was completely involved in the decision making on Thursday.

“Right from the morning, he headed all meetings with Reliance and multiplexes trying to find a solution,” sources said. “He held on to the film for a big screen release for 20 months and wanted it to reach the audience all across India in the best possible way. Hence, letting go off multiplex release was not exactly an option.”

The report states that finally, Rohit brought Reliance and Multiplex Association on the common ground with all parties agreeing to a revenue sharing model of 55% in the first week. “This was somewhere in between the first offer of 50% made by national chains and 60% made by Reliance. Rohit even tried to sort out the show sharing issues with Disney. While the studio wasn’t available for the meetings, Rohit sat down on the showcasing front to ensure that Sooryavanshi gets maximum showcasing without compromising much on the Hollywood film Eternals.”

Shetty put up an Instagram post saying that they have managed to reach a resolution and also indicated that he had been busy since morning in reaching a consensus. “Last battle won! Sooryavanshi releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country. My audiences who have been waiting eagerly can book their tickets now.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar took to twitter yesterday to say that he has done a lot of action in his career – hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. “#Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow.”

Sooryavanshi is also releasing overseas in 66 countries and 1300 screens.