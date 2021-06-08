ClearDekho plans 200+ stores and expand across 100+ cities by March 2022

ClearDekho, an affordable and omnichannel eyewear retailer has announced its plans to open more than 200 stores and expand across 100+ cities by the end of this fiscal. The tier 2 and tier 3 focused brand is looking at exponential growth to capture the market first across small towns/cities with plans to grow 100% in FY 21-22. It aims to standardise the unorganised optical market in rural areas and provide high-quality eyeglasses for as low as Rs 500 through both online and offline channels.









The brand is also working to give a boost to micro-entrepreneurship by empowering the small scale local optical business owners and helping them deliver standardized products & services.

Covid-19 Pandemic was one of a kind global catastrophic event which left national economies & businesses counting the costs, as lockdowns around the world disrupted normal functioning of life. Like others, ClearDekho was also forced to halt operations temporarily for a short span of time amidst the abrupt lockdowns imposed across the country in 2020.

Post lockdown, as business started to open up, ClearDekho saw a sharp increase in inbound franchise requests to open stores with the company across India. The growth is said to be on heels of unprecedented increase in screen time and digital activity as everyone is working from home and kids are learning online post COVID.

In the last fiscal, the company opened up 25+ new stores post lockdown. Almost 90% of these stores have been opened across Tier 3 and 4 cities of India.

“Smaller towns lead the charge with maximum requests for franchise expansion as there is exponential rise in the aspiring consumer base across such small towns/cities. Also, the business growth is back to pre-covid level, up to 15%-20% growth owing to its affordable franchise model,” said Shivi Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, ClearDekho.

“The Tier 2, 3, 4 market is booming and here ClearDekho addresses a major need gap by improving accessibility to high quality affordable eyeglasses to the low income mass market consumers,” Mr. Singh added.

Also Read:

Tesla will start delivering ‘quickest accelerating’ Model S Plaid from June 10; check details

Considering the market opportunity, the franchising business in India was worth $12.9 Bn in 2012 and it increased to $49 Bn by 2017 growing at a CAGR of 31%. India is the second largest franchise market in the world after the US with over 4600 active franchisors operating more than 80% Indian National & Regional Brands.

“The phenomenal rise of ClearDekho franchise retail brand is a harbinger of change in consumers preference towards the organized sector and most importantly towards the affordable quality eyewear products as we have been able to credibly serve the latent demand of consumers.” – says Saurabh Dayal, Co-Founder & COO, ClearDekho

ClearDekho is now looking at partnerships to build the biggest franchise base in affordable eyewear retailers of India in 2 years.

ClearDekho opened 25+ stores in just 6 months of operations across 15 cities post lockdown opened in 2020. Brand operates 60+ franchise retail stores across 30+ cities of India serving low income mass market consumers across the nation. Company has grown 1300% in just 3 years with 300000+ affordable eyeglasses delivered to the consumers at large. Earlier in January 2020, the company was also awarded as ‘Job Creator of the Year’ by e-commerce giant Amazon at the Amazon Sambhav event.