Delhi government set to impose lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots, withdraws order allowing 200 guests at functions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted that many people, during Diwali, were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.

Published on

The Delhi government is looking at imposing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots because of a surge in coronavirus cases, and as such, is looking toward the Center for a go ahead. Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has also withdrawn an order which allowed 200 guests to attend wedding functions.




The capital, since October 28, crossed the 5,000 mark. On Monday, it recorded 3,797 fresh cases. As such Delhi has over 4.89 lakh positive cases with 99 new deaths taking the toll to 7,713.

Kejriwal pointed out that the order had earlier been issued due to a significant drop in the cases. “Now, a proposal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 fromm,” He said during an online media briefing. “We are sending a proposal to the Center to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.”

Also Read: Food inflation hits millions of families already impacted by COVID-19 pandemic economic turndown

The chief minister highlighted that many people, during Diwali, were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms due to which the coronavirus spread very much. “I hope the crowd in the markets will thin out and there will be no need to lock them down. However, if violations of mask wearing and social distancing are witnessed and there is a chance of these markets becoming local coronavirus hotspots, these could be shut down as a preventive measure for some days,” he said.

However, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is against the proposed lockdown in the national capital. The traders body pointed out that lakhs of livelihood are at stake. The CAIT urged the Home Minister, Amit Shah and LG Baijal to consult the traders before taking any decision. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General, said this needs to be handled in a strategic way. “The pros and cons of shutting the markets must be examined. The traders and Trade Associations of Delhi stand fully in solidarity with the government to tackle the COVID-19 situation. However, without consulting the traders, any step taken by the government will be counterproductive,” he said.


By November 17, 2020
