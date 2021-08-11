Dream Capital to infuse USD 250 mn in the Indian start-up ecosystem

Fantasy gaming company Dream Sports venture capital arm Dream Capital on Wednesday announced plans to infuse a corpus of USD 250 million (about Rs 1,856 crore), in Indian start-ups in the field of sports, gaming and fitness-tech industries.









Over the past one year, DreamCap has already invested in eight start-ups in India, such as SoStronk, DreamGameStudios, Elevar, FanCode and DreamSetGo.

“As the corporate venture capital and merger and acquisition arm of Dream Sports, DreamCap will follow a multi-stage investment strategy ranging from USD 1 million to USD 100 million ticket sizes, with in-depth coverage of the sports, gaming and fitness-tech sectors,” the VC firm said.

DreamCap is looking to support start-ups with disruptive technology, great products, data insights and the potential to achieve at least USD 100 million individually in annual revenues within five years.

To date, DreamCap claims to have assessed over 250 start-ups and invested in eight companies.

Some representative investments include the acquisition of DreamGameStudios (formerly known as Rolocule) – a mobile gaming studio building best-in-class sports games, as well as a minority investment in SoStronk – a B2C Esports platform for all competitive gamers and Elevar – a D2C performance sports footwear and equipment brand.

DreamCap is also doing large follow-on rounds in DS incubated businesses like FanCode and DreamSetGo.

“Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans, and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming and fitness-tech in India. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support from our expert team of CXOs,” Dream Sports CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain said.