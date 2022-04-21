Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Rario raises USD 120 mn from Dream Capital, Alpha Wave Global

Rario raises USD 120 mn from Dream Capital, Alpha Wave Global

Funding News

Rario raises USD 120 mn from Dream Capital, Alpha Wave Global

Press Trust of India
Published on

Digital token company Rario has raised USD 120 million (about Rs 914 crore) in a Series-A funding round led by Dream Capital, the venture capital arm of fantasy gaming platform Dream Sports, the two companies said a joint statement on Thursday.



Alpha Wave Global (previously Falcon Edge Capital) also participated in the round. With Dream Capital’s investment, Rario will get access to 140 million users of Dream Sports, the statement said.

Also read: India’s high growth rate positive news for world: IMF Managing Director

“Rario’s global cricket NFT ecosystem will be further strengthened by the 140 million sports fans on Dream Sports,” Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments

Funding News

Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments
Yuga Labs raises USD 450 million to build an NFT metaverse

Cryptocurrency

Yuga Labs raises USD 450 million to build an NFT metaverse
Cybersecurity startup Technisanct receives fresh investment

Funding News

Cybersecurity startup Technisanct receives fresh investment
To Top
Loading...