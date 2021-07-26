Amazon could soon allow customers to pay in cryptocurrencies

Amazon could soon start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum among others. The ecommerce giant recently put out a job posting for a digital currency and blockchain product head who will be part of its payments team.









“The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap”, Amazon said in the hiring post.

Further describing the role of the candidate, the statement added: “You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities”.

The move clearly indicates that world’s largest retailer is looking to explore the possibility of enabling cryptocurrencies for accepting payments from customers in near future.

“We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon. We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible”.

Amazon doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies as payment yet.

This is the second large mainstream tech company in 2021 that has looked to hire for a crypto positionIn May this year, Apple had also posted a job titled “Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments”.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced that the electric car maker would soon resume accepting paymets in Bitcoin. “I wanted a little bit more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50%, and that there is a trend towards increasing that number, and if so Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin”