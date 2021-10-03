E-commerce marketplaces Amazon India and Flipkart have begun their flagship sales ahead of the festive season. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is open for all while Flipkart’s Feature, is currently for Plus users and it will be available for non-members starting tomorrow. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and prepaid offers across various product categories. Amazon user can avail 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards while Flipkart is also offering instant bank discounts for Axis and ICICI customers along with assured cashback on UPI and Paytm payment. We have prepared a list of 10 great deals you can grab during the sale.









1) Apple iPhone 12 Mini

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at its lowest-ever price on Flipkart. You can purchase the 64GB variant at Rs 38,999 for while the 128GB variant is available at Rs 43,999.

2)

Apple’s AirTag, the tracking device designed to act as a key finder and help people find personal objects is available for Rs 2,499 on Amazon for a single pack instead of its original price of Rs 3,190. The Pack of four AirTags has been brought down to Rs 10,490 from its earlier price i.e. Rs 10,900.

3) Apple Watch SE

Apple’s most value-for-money smartwatch Apple Watch SE is being sold on Amazon for Rs 24,999. This smartwatch is actually priced at ₹29,900 for the 40mm GPS model. The 44mm GPS model is also discounted to ₹26,900. The 40 mm variant is available in three color options including gold, silver and space grey along with some colourful bands. The device sports an OLED display and comes equipped with optical heart sensor, fall detection, 32GB of storage and Bluetooth 5.0. It is also water-resistant up to 50 metres.

4) Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available on Flipkart at a lucrative price of Rs 10,990, a steep cut from its earlier price f Rs 25,990. Samsung’s watch comes with GPS device , a heart rate monitor and the option to enable LTE. It also can automatically track your activity and sleep. Besides, it is compatible with every smartphone. The wearable sports an AMOLED display, calling function, 5ATM water resistance and sports tracking.

5) Poco M3

The Poco M3 budget phone is being sold on Flipkart, starting at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. Smartphone’s 6GB/64GB variant is available for Rs 10,499. It compete with the likes of the Redmi 9 Power and the Moto G9 Power, The device features 6.53-inch display with a dewdrop notch at the top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

6) Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, one of the most popular Android smartwatches is up for grabs on Amazon at Rs 15,999. This device is stylish, sporty and hosts plenty of smartwatch features, It also a great an alternative to Apple Watch or Wear OS smartwatch. It’s an inexpensive smartwatch with decent third-party app support and accurate fitness and health sensors.

Also Read: Great Indian Festival 2021: 10 smartphone deals you should not miss

7) Mi Watch Revolve

Mi Watch Revolve id Xiaomi’s first-ever smartwatch in India and is being sold at Rs 6,999, down from its original price of ₹15,999 on Amazon India. The device is available in two variants of Chrome Silver and Midnight Black. It features an SpO2 sensor, Alexa voice assistant, 117 sports modes, built-in GPS and heart rate monitor.

8) Mi 4K Ultra HD 43-inch Smart TV 4X

The Mi Smart TV 4X is one of the most sought-after smart TVs in the market. The device sports beautiful 43-inch display with a 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels), which offers good colours. There is a 20W speaker that supports Dolby Audio+ DTS-HD resulting in a pleasant movie-watching experience. The smart tv is available on both Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 24,999 only.

9) Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Redmi‘s 50-inch 4K UHD smart television is up for grabs on Amazon at Rs.32,000 only. On regular days, this TV, with features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Audio, and more, costs Rs.44,999. But at present, there is a coupon of Rs.2,998 for all users that you can apply. So, if you don’t use any bank offer, the price drops at Rs.30,001 only.

10) Samsung 50 inch Crystal 4K pro series

Samsung’s popular device is being sold on Amazon at Rs 51, 990, following a price cut of nearly 19,410. The LED TV is known for its crystal 4K Pro UHD resolution With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, this smart LED TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It is compatible with compatible with internet services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Youtube, and Hotstar.