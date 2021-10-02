The keenly-awaited Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale kicked off for prime members on October 2. The sale will be open for all users by Saturday midnight. The latest season of sale comes with lucrative offers and big discounts on popular smartphones. Users can avail additional discount through bank offers. HDFC bank is offering an additional 10 percent instant discount for its credit and debit card users on their purchases. The event promises ‘biggest savings’ on a large selection of mobile phones and accessories. Here are the 10 amazing deals on smartphone you need to check out during Amazon Great Indian Festival.









1) iPhone 11 (64 GB)

The iPhone 11 (64 GB) is being offered on Amazon at discounted price of Rs 38,999, down from its original MRP of Rs 68,300. This is one fo the ost lucrative deals on the ecommerce site. The 128 GB variant of iPhone 11 is listed at Rs 43,999. An exchange discount of Rs 12,400 is also available on the same. Those lookng to upgrade their apple device avail additiona price rlaxation of upto Rs 12, 400 through the exchange offer. HDFC users can get 10x CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+Credit Cards. Those who have HDFC Millennia Credit Cards can get an additional 5% cash back on the Apple iPhone 11.

2) Redmi Note 10 Series

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max are available a starting price of Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,999, respectively during the Great Indian Festival while the Redmi Note 10S device is being offered at Rs 12,999. Additionally, the budget Redmi 10 Prime will be available with prices starting from Rs 11,999.

3) OnePlus 9 Series

The OnePlus fans can also get a good deal out of the ongoing sale. The OnePlus 9R is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. OnePlus Pro 5g (8GB +128 GB) variant in stellar black is available at the starting price of Rs 60,999 while the vanilla OnePlus 9 5G starts from Rs 46,999.

4) iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 5G is a mid-range smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The devicefeatures a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. iQOO 7 5G is offered in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQOO 7 Legend starts at a discounted price of Rs 36,990, while the iQOO 7 will be available for as low as Rs 26,990. The iQOO Z3 5G will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990.

5) OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is one of the best devices in mid-range budget. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 sells for 29,999, but during the sale, it can be availed for Rs 28,499.

6) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The recently launched Galaxy M52 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The price for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been slashed to Rs 26,999 from Rs 29,999

7) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series

Samsung has not launched any device in the Note series this year. If the device still piques your interest, you can purchase the product at the starting price of Rs 44,999 and the Note 20 Ultra will set you back Rs 69,999 during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon

8) OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE has also made it to the affordable smartphone list. It is the cheapest OnePlus device available in the country at Rs 22,999. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset and is paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This device can be purchased on Amazon for as low as Rs 23,499 (8GB/128GB variant) during the sale.

9)Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The device is available in a sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo V21e 5G features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel lens for selfies. Vivo V21e will be sold for Rs 24,990 during the sale.

10) Xiaomi Mi 11X Series

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 26,999, while the Mi 11X Pro will be available for as low as Rs 37,999.