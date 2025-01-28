Connect with us

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile, a no-code mobile app platform, has launched its Face AI technology. This AI-driven solution is designed to transform mobile shopping by offering personalized product recommendations tailored to individual users’ facial features and preferences. By leveraging facial scanning and analysis, Face AI enables beauty and personal care brands to create a shopping experience that closely mimics in-store consultations. This technology bridges the gap between physical and online retail, building customer trust by providing precise, data-driven product suggestions.

User Confidence Through Personalization

Face AI analyzes key facial attributes such as skin tone, texture, and structure to recommend products that suit the user’s unique needs. This innovative approach eliminates the trial-and-error process often associated with beauty and personal care purchases, helping customers make confident decisions.

Rohit Modi, CEO of Apptile, highlighted the transformative potential of the technology “The launch of Face AI on our no-code platform marks a significant step forward in delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale. The impressive early results highlight how AI-driven solutions can transform engagement and revenue streams for modern retailers.”

MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions

Early Success Stories

The impact of Face AI is already evident, with Europe-based Korean beauty retailer K-ippun Haru showcasing its success. Within 45 days of implementation, Face AI accounted for 27% of the company’s total revenue. It also achieved over 75% user engagement rates, with customers uploading an average of four photos for analysis.

Anna Mazzaonetto, CEO of K-ippun Haru, shared her experience, “Building our mobile app on Apptile’s no-code platform and integrating Face AI has been transformative for our business. This technology has exceeded our expectations in terms of user engagement and revenue growth while differentiating us in the highly competitive market.”

Engagement and Revenue Growth

Face AI streamlines the shopping journey by removing guesswork and delivering data-backed recommendations. This innovative solution increases conversion rates and customer satisfaction. It seamlessly integrates into Apptile’s no-code mobile app platform, allowing businesses to deploy sophisticated AI capabilities without requiring extensive technical expertise.

The business benefits are significant, from driving higher engagement to boosting revenue. The technology empowers beauty and personal care brands to deliver a unique and tailored experience, setting them apart in a crowded market.

Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

With a mission to simplify mobile app development, Apptile’s no-code platform has become a go-to solution for Shopify businesses worldwide. By combining its expertise in eCommerce, consumer internet, and design, Apptile is helping brands redefine their customer experience strategies.

As Face AI continues to showcase its potential, Apptile invites businesses to explore this technology and enhance their mobile shopping platforms.

Founded in 2021, Apptile specializes in no-code mobile app development, empowering brands to effortlessly create customized and high-performance apps. Headquartered in Bengaluru, with offices in the USA, India, and the UK.


Related Topics:
