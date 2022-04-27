Flipkart commits to enhance employability for the differently-abled

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed an MoU with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) and Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD), to drive the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into the mainstream workforce.









As part of the tripartite agreement, Flipkart will work with DEPwD and SCPwD to jointly create structured skill development interventions and enabling mechanisms for bringing PwDs into the mainstream economy and e-commerce sector in particular over the next two years.

Flipkart will provide easy access to learning opportunities for PWDs to acquire relevant skills through the National Skill Qualification Committee and skills for supply chain operations through Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy.

Commenting on this occasion, Shri Virendra Kumar, Hon’ble Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “Divyangjan or Persons with Disabilities need support and not sympathy. This MoU between DEPwD, SCPwD and Flipkart will open up opportunities for them and play a major role in equipping them with the right skill sets to enhance their employability.”

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “As a committed corporate citizen, Flipkart is focused on building an inclusive supply chain workforce by including people from different walks of life. We are proud of the fact that we have men, women and people with disabilities working

together in our supply chain, helping break the stigma around their participation in the mainstream workforce and we are committed to increasing their participation. Our MoU will enable Flipkart to use its expertise and learning over the years in upskilling PwDs and creating an ecosystem for their employment.”