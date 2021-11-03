India's largest Handicraft and Handloom e-commerce portal iTokri record 20% growth during this festival season

iTokri, India’s leading platform for handicrafts and handloom products, sees good traction from last year with 500,000+ visitors this festive season. With the gradually increasing rate of the export in handicraft and handloom industry post COVID, iTokri reported a 20% growth during the 30-day sales event.









The festival season also coincides with the onset of the wedding season that further increased the number of iTokri’s product dispatch, with growth of 25% percent and 20% percent, respectively, in clothing & home decor products from last year. More than 30% percent of the orders were from tier-2 and 3 cities in India, while 25% percent of shoppers were from the international market. home decor, clothing, sarees and upholstery were among the highest-selling categories.

As people are bending towards adapting Make in India products and living sustainable lives, the handloom and handicraft industry has seen a gradual positive response from the past few years. We at iTokri have witnessed remarkable response this year with around 20% growth for the 30-day festive season starting from Dussehra till this Diwali. Apart from handlooms other categories like home decor and accessories also did quite well in this festive season with recovery close to last year’s levels” iTokri’s Co-Founder Mr. Nitin Pamnani said.

Without any investor and any jazzy technology, iTokri has become a successful e-commerce business in just over a decade. With a turnover of close to INR 30 crores, the platform aims to achieve INR100 crores revenue in the next three years riding on the popularity and demand for handicraft and handloom products.