Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited, a leading Indian B2B re-commerce player, is set to expand its footprint to North East India with the opening of a new warehouse in Guwahati. The warehouse, spread over 10,000 sq. ft., represents an investment of INR 2.5 crore and is slated to open its doors to customers in the first week of June 2024.









The move marks the company’s entry into the vibrant market of North East India, aiming to serve customers from across the region. Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited is committed to making eco-friendly products accessible to everyone while driving positive change in consumer behavior.

The company’s expansion to Guwahati is part of its strategy to cater to the growing demand for affordable and genuine products in the region. With this addition, the company’s overall warehouse capacity now stands at 60,000 sq. ft., significantly enhancing its operational capabilities.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited will invest over INR 2.5 crore from the proceeds of its recent IPO to set up the warehouse in Guwahati. The warehouse will offer a wide range of authentic and environmentally friendly products, including apparel, home goods, consumer electronics, and more.

Mr. Aman Preet, Managing Director of Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited, expressed his delight at bringing the company’s sustainable retail concept to Guwahati. He stated, “Our goal has always been to make authentic and reliable products accessible to everyone at affordable prices. The addition of the Guwahati warehouse strengthens our footprint in India and underscores our commitment to promoting a circular economy nationwide.”

Through its sustainable business practices, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited aims to empower customers to make environmentally conscious choices and contribute to a more sustainable future. The company believes in bringing sustainable change by achieving global sustainable goals such as responsible consumption and production, climate action, building sustainable communities, and reducing poverty by fueling economic growth.

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited specializes in unboxed, excess inventory, and refurbished products across 18 categories. The company, part of the Rockingdeals Group, was founded by Mr. Aman Preet, a first-generation entrepreneur who pioneered the concept of the ‘organised seconds’ category in mobile phones more than a decade ago.

For more information, visit Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited.