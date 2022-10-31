In a technology-driven world, where future readiness has become an essential component of teaching and learning methodologies, Zamit, a leading online platform for connecting school ecosystems, is all set to conquer the world of education through launching various AI-enabled products that are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Zamit plans to expand its horizons and reach out to eight million new users in the next three years by unveiling its ZQ, ZPD, GETs and other unique products and services.









Currently, Zamit is providing a platform to more than 46,000 registered users. Its programmes, products and services cater for the need for future readiness in the education system. They are unique, technology-enabled, AI/ML-driven, personalised, adaptive, and of high quality. To give a concrete example, their GETS Higher English language proficiency exam not only assesses language in a range of everyday contexts (e.g., social, educational and workplace), but, due to its Ecctis – the gold-standard British benchmarking and validation body – approval, also enables high-scoring candidates to succeed in the real world and enter higher education both nationally and internationally. GETS Higher is only one of Zamit’s suite of up-to-date, relevant, fair, accurate and reliable English language tests, each of which meets the real-life needs of candidates and is mapped to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), the international standard for describing language ability.

“Our vision is to become the world’s largest, most reliable and trusted brand for future readiness in the VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world. We’re planning to make Zamit a powerful tool in the 21st-century education system. One of our major products is ZQ or Zamit Quotient. It might sound similar to IQ but it’s far from being the same”, said Aarul Malaviya, founder and director of Zamit. ZQ is the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven, measurable future readiness indexing system that analyses and guides its users (e.g., students, teachers and schools) towards success in the 21st century and beyond. It provides its student users with a 360-degree holistic report, which is fully aligned to the requirements of the NEP 2020. The same is true for its teacher users who can not only become more knowledgeable, inspirational, employable, and above all, future-ready through building their portfolios on the platform, but can also meet the obligatory 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development as per the NEP 2020 with the help of Zamit’s engaging ZPD programmes.

According to Mr Malaviya, “showing your worth with the help of an online portfolio is the new trend and so, being able to offer a single platform that not only records, stores and constantly updates a user’s academic and non-academic records and recognitions in addition to assessing and profiling them in real-time is what makes Zamit one step ahead of all its competitors.”

Within two years of its launch, Zamit has become a one-stop destination for educational essentials in India, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. In addition to its full-fledged portfolio builder, entertainment, engagement and assessment centre, teacher training and championship management platform and library, to name bar a few of its services, Zamit also hosts a marketplace where high-quality educational supplies are sold at very reasonable prices.