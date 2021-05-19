Edtech platform ClassMonitor gets Rs 3.5 crore in latest funding round

Edtech start-up ClassMonitor has secured ₹3.5 crore as part of its pre-Series A round. The latest capital exercise was led by construction firm Path India Ltd, UAE-based Calega family office investor group and Sarvann, a group of Oman-based investors. The homeschooling platform will use the fresh funds to build its presence across other nations and strengthen its content and technology for the end users. So far, the company has raised INR 6 crores since its inception in 2016.









Founded by childhood friends Vijeet Pandey and Vikas Rishishwar in 2016, Class Monitor’s journey began as a messaging platform for parents and teachers. The company pivoted in 2018 to a hybrid early learning tool that marries offline learning with digital cues and rewards. The Edtech platform offers revolutionary activity kit for kids that blends traditional teaching with modern methods of learning. The firm’s learning kits combines real life learning experiences with curated activities and a resourceful library.

The startup currently has a presence in more than 1,000 Indian cities and has a footprint in more than 12 countries. The platofrm has over 75,000 registered users and 50,000 paid subscribers. Before raising this round, the company was profitable for the last 14 months.

Commenting on the investment, Mrs. Rishika Agrawal from PATH India Ltd stated, “We at PATH have always been passionate about the education industry and we run a skill development centre as well for on-field training of engineering students. ClassMonitor is tapping into the Ed-Tech space while engaging children meaningfully in a holistic fun learning environment. We loved the sheer enthusiasm and the vision of the founders.

“A remarkable component of our societal adjustment during the last one year has been the ability to keep children engaged in educational experiences while away from the classroom. At ClassMonitor, we are combining valuable lessons with interesting tasks that encourage interaction between the kids and the parents. The DIY experience teaches them problem-solving skills and also helps in developing an analytical thinking perspective.” ClassMonitor co-founder Vijeet Pandey said in a statement