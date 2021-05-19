Covid Vaccination: When to take vaccines after recovery? Centre issues revised guidelines

The Centre on Wednesday issued revised guidelines on vaccination, stating four specific categories of individuals should defer Covid-19 vaccinations. As per the latest advisory, Those who have contracted coronavirus infection can take the vaccine three months after recovery. People who got infected after taking the first jab as well as those who have been treated with plasma therapy should also wait for the same period, it adds.









In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories on Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the decision has been taken considering “the evolving situation of the pandemic, emerging scientific evidence and experience from across the globe”. These decisions to defer vaccination by 3 months is based on the fresh recommendations by The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and have also been communicated to the states and union territories, an official statement said.

The COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women. There is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) prior to COVID-19 vaccination. The ministry also aid that an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving anti-coronavirus shot or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from the disease. These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience, the ministry said.

Regarding vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), it said.

People with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the ministry, it is advisable to receive the both the doses irrespective of past history of COVID infection as this will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.