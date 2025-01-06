Connect with us

Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue

Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue NEP National Education Policy 2020 ClassKlap SchoolMitra

Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Eupheus Learning, India’s school-focused distribution platform, reported a remarkable fiscal performance in FY24, achieving revenue of INR 225 crore and a 4% EBITDA margin. This marks a significant improvement from its EBITDA-neutral position in FY23, as the company halved its financial losses year over year through strategic cost management and operational efficiency.

Acquisition Strategy Driving Growth

Eupheus Learning’s acquisitions, ClassKlap and SchoolMitra, have proven instrumental in driving its growth. ClassKlap, acquired in 2021, recorded a 3x growth since FY22, achieving EBITDA neutrality and capitalizing on Eupheus’s extensive distribution network. Meanwhile, SchoolMitra, acquired in 2022, has become a cornerstone of the business, contributing to 35% of the company’s total revenue. These milestones underscore Eupheus’s ability to effectively unlock value and scale its acquisitions.

Expanding Market Presence

The company now serves 10,000 schools across 725+ cities in India, supported by a robust sales force of 280 professionals. Its comprehensive portfolio, featuring curriculum solutions aligned with CBSE and ICSE standards and supplemental products like STEM/STEAM tools and AR/VR technologies, continues to drive adoption and increase the average revenue per school, along with the alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Building on its domestic success, Eupheus is expanding internationally, focusing on replicating its model in emerging markets, including the Middle East.

Funding and Future Outlook

Eupheus recently secured $3 million in additional funding from Lightrock India, augmenting their $10 million investment in 2021. This new capital will fuel organic growth initiatives and enable the company to expand access to innovative educational solutions.

Amit Kapoor, Co-founder and CEO, expressed optimism about the company’s trajectory: “Our FY24 performance is a stepping stone for greater achievements. With capital efficiency and horizontal expansion, we are poised to become the leading B2B player in school education.”

Ved Prakash Khatri, Co-founder and COO, highlighted the company’s vision:

“Eupheus is redefining school education by integrating technology, curriculum, and classroom experience. The success of ClassKlap and SchoolMitra within two years proves our ability to innovate and scale rapidly.”

Aligning with National Priorities

Eupheus Learning’s offerings align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the latest NCF 2022/23 mandates, positioning it to lead innovation in education. The company remains committed to creating an integrated ecosystem for seamless learning and fostering sustainable school partnerships.

With a strong foundation and ambitious plans, Eupheus Learning is set to shape the future of school education in India and beyond.


