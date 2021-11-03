Unacademy acquires K-10 online learning platform Swiflearn

Edtech unicorn Unacademy on Wednesday announced that it has acquired of ﻿Swiflearn﻿, an online platform providing live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students of grades I to X. The company, however, did not divulge the financial details of the transaction.









The acquisition is in line with Unacademy’s plans to strengthen its position in the K-12 category and optimise its product offerings in the space, the edtech giant said in a statement.

“Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn. Abhinav, Anand and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction. We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO and Co-Founder at Unacademy Group.

“We are very excited to join Unacademy, since our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalised classes combined with Unacademy’s product, brand and reach will make it a strong value proposition in the K-12 market. Anand, I, and the team of Swiflearn are looking forward to working closely with the entire team at Unacademy and learning from them,” said Abhinav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Swiflearn.

Founded in 2019 by Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode, Swiflearn is an online platform for academic courses, which provides a personalised home tuition experience.

Also Read: FinMin issues uniform norms for accountability to protect bonafide decision of bankers

The platform offers online tuition classes for English, Maths, and Science, and other areas of learning like mental ability, life skills, and Vedic Maths. Swiflearn currently has over 1500+ teachers with an average class rating of 4.9 out of 5. The platform hosts 30,000+ classes every month and has over 120,000 registered learners.