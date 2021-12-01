EdTech opportunity in India is one of the largest; we can almost compare the Indian and USA edTech market dollar to dollar, says Karanvir Singh, Founder and CEO of Pariksha. It is a wide sector with many verticals under it like e-counseling, education facilitation, test preparation, skill development, higher education, K-12 education, special certifications, etc.









Singh, in an interaction with MyBigPlunge, said Pariksha has just scratched the surface, there is a huge opportunity for both vertical and horizontal growth for all the players.

What is the kind of reviews or feedback that Pariksha has received?

We have been registering a very good response from our users; the app is available on the Google play store, where we have received around 35k reviews and an overall rating of 4.3. People have not just admired our offering and the experience that we deliver but also the community lead support system that we have created.

How does Pariksha as a brand stand out from its competitors?

Pariksha is India’s largest vernacular EdTech company with a clear focus on the Bharat market. We serve the mobile 1st internet users of the country. We are solving the massive problem of accessibility and affordability of quality education for students coming from Tier 2, 3, and villages.

Has the edtech sector become very much competitive?

Did Pariksha face challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic? How did the company overcome it?

COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of Edtech tech in Bharat. The biggest change is in the mindset of the students and educational institutions in Bharat; both the parties now know that an outcome-based superior online learning experience can be delivered at a very affordable price point without any opportunity cost. We have witnessed over 100% YoY growth in the TTM.

Is there a growing demand for vernacular language in the edtech sector?

Local languages dominate the majority of the population in India. Also, concepts are better understood when in one’s own language. Therefore, vernacular is the key to accelerating growth in the sector. We believe the next phase of growth for our country will come from Bharat. We want to empower the youth of Bharat with cutting-edge technology, user experience, content, pedagogy, and mentoring in their local language.

What is your overall outlook for 2025?

EdTech has witnessed massive acceptance and adoption in the last two years. We believe it will become mainstream in the next 3 years. The focus will shift from accessibility and affordability to personalized learning, up-skilling and disrupting the traditional education system. We will witness a few unicorns in the vernacular EdTech space in Bharat.