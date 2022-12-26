Classplus, India’s category leading B2B edtech startup that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching businesses, celebrated its Founding Day in a unique fashion. To commemorate the occasion, over 500 members of the Classplus clan came together to celebrate its partner educators with a giant artwork. Standing at 30 feet tall, the artwork served as a tribute to 100k+ educators and content creators who are using Classplus’s technology to serve their student base, globally.

Classplus team members assembled thousands of logos of educators together to create a giant Classplus logo. The artwork was symbolic of Classplus’ growth owing to the support from its educators and spelt out ‘#5SaalBemisaal of Classplus’. Being broadcasted LIVE on LinkedIn simultaneously, the event witnessed huge participation, both offline and online, as the Classplus team built Classplus piece-by-piece.

Speaking on the occasion, Classplus CEO and Co-founder, Mukul Rustagi said, “Educators have always been the focal point of our journey. Since our inception, every product innovation and business strategy we’ve explored, we’ve constantly kept the success of our educators and content creators at the center. And in return, they’ve fueled our fire through their constant support and blessings. It’s very thrilling to see their logos materialize into the bigger Classplus picture, a sign that we’re on the right track and another step closer to our mission of making a positive impact in the lives of all the educators worldwide.”









In the last 5 years, Classplus has been able to help educators build their online presence and monetise their courses, not just in India, but across the world. With around 70% of them coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the impact has penetrated the grassroots of the country. Very recently, Classplus partnered with India’s former cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, to launch a first of its kind initiative where he was seen promoting thousands of educators and content creators as their brand ambassador.

Classplus is India’s leading B2B edtech startup that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching businesses. Empowering educators through a simple mobile-first online learning app is something that no company in India had been able to do before Classplus. Within 36 months of launch, it expanded nationally becoming the category leader in the segment. Classplus has digitized over 1 lakh educators across 3,000+ cities serving 40M+ students. Classplus allows educators to run all their coaching, communication, assessments, payments, and student engagement programs through a full-stack mobile solution. Besides taking them online, Classplus also enables educators to monetise their online courses and grow their business outside their home cities. Since its inception, the startup has raised approximately $160 million from global marquee investors like Tiger Global, AWI, RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet and Abu Dhabi based Chimera Ventures.