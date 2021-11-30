CareerLabs launches ELEV8 App, offering recruitment solutions for Off-Campus placements

EdTech start-up CareerLabs has launched their all-in-one career solutions mobile application, CareerLabs ELEV8. The app caters to engineering students based on their year of study, and offers customized higher education preparation programmes as well as access to exclusive off-campus placement drives, along with a wide array of career-related offerings.









In addition to this, the app provides students with a series of specially curated internship opportunities and technical masterclasses by industry experts, as well as valuable insights on how to build the ideal profile — all at no cost.

The biggest confusion for students is whether to pursue higher studies or begin their professional journey. The CareerLabs ELEV8 app alleviates this dilemma through its well-rounded approach, and provides students with step-by-step guidance for furthering their academic and professional careers. Through a quick five-minute test that analyses their current profile and interests, CareerWizard, the app’s career recommendation engine, identifies up to three potential career tracks best suited for the student and also options for higher education. Along with providing the relevant industry insights and tools to build the ideal profile for multiple career paths, CareerLabs ELEV8 is also designed to help students prepare for examinations like the GRE and GMAT, and contains exclusive content and resources for the same.

“We are delighted to present our latest offering, this time in the form of a smartphone app. CareerLabs ELEV8 is the newest addition to the CareerLabs arsenal of tools that aim to help students learn and earn better,” says P.N. Santosh, CEO and Co-Founder of CareerLabs.

Over the past 3 months, CareerLabs has conducted over 550 placement drives, several of which were made available through CareerLabs ELEV8, and the app boasts over 5000+ active users. Several students have already been placed at reputed companies of their preference, while others are in the midst of the recruitment process, preparing themselves for their very first job. Students will also have the opportunity to attend exclusive higher education guidance workshops by P.N. Santosh, CareerLabs CEO, and Krithika Srinivasan, Co-Founder of CareerLabs, alongside other renowned industry experts.

Also Read: Dream Sports raises $840mn funding from Falcon Edge, others at $8bn valuation

Prasanna Alagesan, Co-Founder of CareerLabs, says, “Typically, students have to look in many different places to find the right off-campus placement that suits their interests. But with CareerLabs ELEV8, they will be supported through the whole process from preparation to placement, for recruitment to the best companies in India.”

Established in 2019, CareerLabs has been helping students across the country to secure their dream job by conducting industry-relevant certification courses in collaboration with a range of top brands and companies. CareerLabs aims to empower students with the right combination of industry relevant skills and credentials, and guides them to craft unique profiles to stand apart from their peers. Having conducted over 500 recruitment drives across a variety of domains such as Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical, Management, and Sales and Marketing, CareerLabs has also been the driving force behind thousands of students finding the job that is right for their interests and aptitude.