Zell Education has been announced as the recipient of the “Company of the Year 2022” award by Business Connect. This prestigious recognition highlights Zell Education’s Admirable growth, exceptional performance and contribution to the Finance & Accounts industry in education. The award reflects the company’s commitment to excellence and dedication toward achieving its goals.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award recognizing our outstanding growth in the EdTech sector for finance and accounting. It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help our clients succeed.”, said Anant Bengani, co-founder & Executive director, Zell Education.









“We would like to thank our students, faculty, partners, and clients for their trust and support, which have enabled us to achieve this feat,” added Partham Barot, Co-Founder & CEO of Zell Education. “We are glad to be part of a community that values education and is committed to our goal of creating innovative educational solutions that have a positive impact on society.”

Zell Education’s award-winning products are available on their website, and the company continues to expand its offerings to meet the growing demands of the EdTech industry.

About Zell Education:Founded in 2015 by enterprising professionals Pratham Barot and Anant Begnani, Zell Education bridges the gap between academic excellence and practical skill development. As a cutting-edge learning platform, Zell offers comprehensive training to aspiring finance and accounting students. Zell Education is a leading institute focused on preparing students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in finance and accounting in today’s competitive world.