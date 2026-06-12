Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion

Singer and entertainer Jason Derulo is facing criticism after revealing an elaborate shark and stingray tank inside his California mansion, sparking debate about the ethics of keeping marine animals in private homes.

The controversy began after Jason Derulo gave YouTuber N3on a tour of his $15 million Tarzana residence. During the video, the 36-year-old singer showcased a circular aquarium built beneath the floor of his living room. Covered with glass, the installation allows guests to walk over the tank while observing sharks and stingrays swimming below.

While the feature impressed some viewers as a luxury design centerpiece, animal welfare advocates argue it sends the wrong message about wildlife conservation and exotic pet ownership.

Conservation Experts Raise Concerns

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) publicly criticized the display, warning that showcasing sharks as household attractions could encourage demand for exotic marine animals.

According to Christian Plowman of IFAW, normalizing shark ownership in private residences risks undermining conservation efforts at a time when many shark species face significant threats from overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution.

Conservationists emphasize that sharks play a vital role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems. They argue that portraying these animals as decorative features in luxury homes may encourage interest in the exotic pet trade, which has increasingly targeted marine species.

Plowman also noted that celebrities and influencers have substantial influence over public attitudes, especially among younger audiences who follow their content online.

Inside Derulo’s Underground Aquarium

During the home tour, Jason Derulo explained that constructing the aquarium required extensive planning and investment.

The singer revealed that he hired multiple specialists to complete the project, including pool builders for the structural shell and aquarium experts to design and maintain the habitat. He also modified the flooring around the tank to improve visibility of the animals.

According to Jason Derulo, a professional aquarium maintenance team visits the property every two days to monitor water quality and ensure the system remains operational.

He also shared that his son helps name the sharks and stingrays living inside the enclosure.

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Social Media Users Question Tank Size

Beyond criticism from conservation groups, the aquarium has also sparked debate across social media platforms.

Many online users questioned whether the enclosure provides enough space for the animals to thrive. Critics described the setup as “cruel” and argued that marine predators belong in natural ocean environments rather than private residences.

Comments circulating online suggested the tank may not adequately meet the needs of sharks, despite California laws permitting ownership of certain smaller, non-endangered shark species when housed in appropriately sized aquariums.

Animal rights advocates have long argued that legality does not necessarily address broader ethical concerns regarding the captivity of wild animals.

Growing Debate Around Exotic Pets

The controversy surrounding Derulo’s aquarium highlights a larger conversation about the ownership of exotic animals and the responsibilities that come with it.

As social media increasingly showcases luxury lifestyles and unusual pets, conservation organizations continue to urge the public to consider the welfare of animals featured in such displays.

While Derulo has not publicly responded to the criticism, the debate has reignited discussions about wildlife conservation, ethical pet ownership, and the influence celebrities have on public perceptions of exotic animals.