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Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries Reality Check Inside America’s Next Top Model Shandi Sullivan Lawsuit Sues

Docuseries

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries

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Supermodel and television personality Tyra Banks has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, alleging that the streaming giant’s recent America’s Next Top Model docuseries unfairly edited her interview to create a misleading and defamatory narrative.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, accuses Netflix and the producers behind Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model of defamation, false light, breach of contract, and false endorsement.

Banks Claims Interview Was Misrepresented

According to court documents, Tyra Banks participated in a lengthy interview for the documentary, spending approximately three-and-a-half hours discussing the legacy of America’s Next Top Model (ANTM), including aspects of the show she would handle differently today.

However, her legal team alleges that only around 16 minutes of footage were ultimately used in the final series.

The lawsuit claims that her comments were “stripped of context” and edited in a way that created a narrative she says does not reflect her actual views.

Tyra Banks argues that moments in which she took accountability for controversial aspects of the reality competition series were removed during editing.

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Dispute Centers on Contestant’s Story

One of the key allegations in the lawsuit concerns former America’s Next Top Model contestant Shandi Sullivan.

The docuseries revisited an incident from the show involving Sullivan, who later described the experience as an assault. Tyra Banks’ legal team argues that she was never informed during filming that Shandi Sullivan would characterize the incident in that way.

According to the lawsuit, the Netflix documentary showed Tyra Banks being asked if she remembered Sullivan’s story. The scene allegedly cut to black after Banks paused, creating the impression that she either could not recall the event or was avoiding the subject.

Banks’ attorneys contend that the full, unedited footage tells a different story.

They claim Banks immediately nodded and said, “I do remember her story,” but that portion was omitted from the final version.

Additional Claims Involving Former Colleagues

The lawsuit also addresses claims made in the docuseries by former America’s Next Top Model judge J. Alexander, popularly known as Miss J.

Banks argues that the documentary suggested she failed to support Alexander after his stroke. Her legal team says she had remained in contact while living in Australia and exchanged messages with him over several years.

The filing alleges that important context regarding their communication was excluded from the documentary.

Netflix Yet to Respond Publicly

Banks claims the docuseries has caused damage to her personal and professional reputation, including potential harm to her business ventures.

She is seeking damages to be determined by a jury trial.

Netflix has not publicly responded to the lawsuit at the time of writing.

America’s Next Top Model, which debuted in 2003, became one of reality television’s defining franchises and launched the careers of numerous contestants over its 22-season run.

The legal battle now raises broader questions about documentary editing practices, creative interpretation, and where the line is drawn between storytelling and misrepresentation.

  • Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries Reality Check Inside America’s Next Top Model Shandi Sullivan Lawsuit Sues
  • Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Docuseries Reality Check Inside America’s Next Top Model Shandi Sullivan Lawsuit Sues

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