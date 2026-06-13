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Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release

Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release Orlando Bloom Peacock Crusade Film

Hollywood

Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release

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More than 20 years after its theatrical debut, Ridley Scott’s ambitious historical epic Kingdom of Heaven is enjoying a resurgence as it arrives on streaming platforms, introducing a new generation of viewers to one of the director’s most debated films.

The 2005 war drama, starring Orlando Bloom, recently became available on Peacock, reigniting conversations about its legacy, critical reception, and the impact of its acclaimed director’s cut.

A Historical Epic Ahead of Its Time?

Set during the 12th-century Crusades, Kingdom of Heaven follows Balian of Ibelin, a blacksmith-turned-knight who travels to Jerusalem and becomes entangled in political conflicts, religious tensions, and large-scale warfare.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film features an ensemble cast including Liam Neeson, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, and Edward Norton.

Known for visually stunning productions such as Gladiator and Blade Runner, Scott delivered another large-scale cinematic spectacle with Kingdom of Heaven. However, the film initially struggled to win over critics and audiences upon release.

Box Office Struggles and Critical Backlash

Despite its impressive cast and massive production scale, Kingdom of Heaven faced mixed-to-negative reviews when it premiered in 2005. Critics questioned its pacing, storytelling, and character development, while the film’s box office performance fell short of expectations.

Produced on a reported budget of around $130 million, the movie earned just over $214 million worldwide. While not a complete commercial failure, the numbers were considered disappointing for a blockbuster historical epic of its size.

Over time, however, audience perceptions began to shift.

‘Gladiator 2’ Trailer: Paul Mescal Faces Off Against Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in Ridley Scott’s Action-Packed Sequel

The Director’s Cut Changed Everything

A major turning point for the film came with the release of Scott’s extended director’s cut. Adding approximately 45 minutes of additional footage, the expanded version provided deeper character development, richer political context, and a more emotionally satisfying narrative.

Many fans and critics now regard the director’s cut as the definitive version of the film, with some even ranking it among Scott’s strongest works.

The extended edition transformed Kingdom of Heaven from a visually impressive but uneven historical drama into a more nuanced exploration of faith, leadership, and survival during one of history’s most turbulent eras.

Streaming Revival Sparks Renewed Interest

The film’s arrival on streaming services has sparked fresh appreciation among viewers who may have missed it during its original theatrical run. Historical epics have experienced renewed popularity in recent years, and Kingdom of Heaven appears well-positioned to benefit from that trend.

For fans of large-scale battles, complex political intrigue, and classic Ridley Scott filmmaking, the movie remains a compelling watch. Its streaming debut is also giving longtime supporters another opportunity to champion a film many believe was misunderstood when it first hit theaters.

Two decades later, Kingdom of Heaven continues its redemption story, this time with a growing audience discovering its strengths from the comfort of home.

  • Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release Orlando Bloom Peacock Crusade Film
  • Ridley Scott’s ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ Finds New Streaming Audience Two Decades After Release Orlando Bloom Peacock Crusade Film

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