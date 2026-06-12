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Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

Meta

Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

Tech Plunge

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Millions of social media users were left frustrated after Facebook and Instagram experienced a significant outage that disrupted access to the platforms for thousands of people worldwide. The outage, which began on Friday morning, triggered a flood of complaints across online forums and outage-tracking websites as users reported difficulties logging in, refreshing feeds, posting content, and accessing messages.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, acknowledged the issue shortly after reports began to surge, confirming that its teams were working to restore normal service.

As of later in the day, many users reported that both platforms had gradually returned online, though some intermittent issues continued in certain regions.

Thousands Report Problems Accessing Facebook and Instagram

According to outage-monitoring platform Downdetector, more than 62,000 users reported problems with Facebook at the height of the disruption. Instagram also experienced significant issues, with more than 8,000 reports logged during the outage.

The figures represent only users who actively submitted reports, meaning the actual number of affected users may have been considerably higher.

Many users encountered login failures, blank news feeds, error messages, and slow-loading content across both mobile apps and desktop versions of the platforms.

The outage quickly became a trending topic on competing social networks as users searched for answers about the disruption.

Meta Confirms Service Issues

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone addressed the outage through a statement posted on social media.

The company confirmed it was aware that users were having trouble accessing its services and stated that technical teams were actively investigating and working to resolve the problem.

However, Meta did not immediately provide details about the root cause of the outage, leaving many users speculating about whether the issue was linked to server failures, software updates, or infrastructure problems.

The company has not yet released a detailed explanation regarding the disruption.

Are Facebook and Instagram Back Up?

For most users, Facebook and Instagram appeared to be returning to normal operations several hours after the outage began.

Reports on Downdetector steadily declined throughout the day, suggesting that Meta’s engineers were successfully restoring affected services.

Users across multiple regions confirmed they could once again access feeds, publish posts, send messages, and browse content without major interruptions.

While services seem largely restored, some users may continue experiencing minor glitches as Meta completes recovery efforts and stabilizes platform performance.

Social Media Outages Continue to Draw Attention

Major outages involving leading social media platforms often generate widespread concern due to the enormous number of people and businesses that rely on them for communication, marketing, news distribution, and customer engagement.

Facebook and Instagram remain among the most-used social networking platforms globally, making even short disruptions highly noticeable.

The latest outage serves as another reminder of how dependent users, creators, and businesses have become on digital platforms for daily operations and communication.

What Happens Next?

Meta is expected to provide additional information once engineers complete their investigation into the incident.

Industry analysts will likely examine whether the outage was caused by technical infrastructure issues, software deployment problems, or broader network disruptions.

For now, users appear to be regaining access, with Facebook and Instagram gradually returning to normal service levels after one of the platform’s most widely reported outages in recent months.

  • Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users
  • Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

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