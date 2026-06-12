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Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush

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Apple TV+ has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated season 6 of Slow Horses, confirming that the award-winning espionage drama will return on September 16, 2026.

The new season will consist of six episodes, with fresh installments airing weekly through October 21. Fans of the critically acclaimed series can also look forward to the debut of rising star Lenny Rush, whose first-look images have already generated excitement among viewers.

Since its debut in 2022, Slow Horses has become one of Apple TV+’s most successful original dramas, earning widespread praise for its sharp writing, dark humor, and standout performances.

What to Expect in Slow Horses Season 6

Slow Horses Season 6 adapts material from author Mick Herron’s novels Joe Country and Slough House, continuing the adventures of the dysfunctional intelligence officers assigned to Slough House.

The series follows a group of MI5 agents whose careers have gone off track, leaving them under the leadership of the blunt and unconventional Jackson Lamb, played by Academy Award winner Gary Oldman.

According to Apple TV+, the upcoming season will place MI5 chief Diana Taverner at the center of a dangerous conflict involving retaliation, revenge, and political intrigue. The fallout reportedly forces the Slow Horses into one of their most dangerous missions yet, with the team finding themselves on the run while navigating deadly threats.

The new storyline promises higher stakes, deeper betrayals, and the signature blend of suspense and dark comedy that has become a hallmark of the series.

Returning Cast and New Faces

Gary Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the foul-mouthed yet brilliant leader of Slough House. Joining him once again are several fan-favorite cast members, including:

  • Jack Lowden as River Cartwright
  • Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner
  • Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho
  • Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish
  • Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander
  • Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy
  • Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe
  • Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright
  • Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness

Additional returning cast members include Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, and Ruth Bradley.

Season 6 will also introduce Lenny Rush, whose role remains largely under wraps. Lenny Rush has become one of Britain’s fastest-rising young actors, and his addition is expected to bring fresh energy to the acclaimed series.

 

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Award-Winning Creative Team Returns

The new season is adapted by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

Randall previously earned significant recognition for his work on the show, including a Primetime Emmy Award for directing. Production continues under See-Saw Films, with a veteran team of executive producers helping guide the adaptation of Herron’s bestselling spy novels.

Why Slow Horses Remains a Streaming Favorite

Unlike traditional spy dramas that focus on elite agents and glamorous missions, Slow Horses thrives on flawed characters, workplace dysfunction, and unexpected heroics.

The series has received numerous Emmy and BAFTA nominations over the years, with Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Christopher Chung, and Jonathan Pryce all earning praise for their performances.

With Season 6 promising larger stakes, returning favorites, and the addition of Lenny Rush, Apple TV+ appears poised to continue one of television’s most successful modern spy franchises.

  • Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman
  • Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

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