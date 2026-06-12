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Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

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Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Newly released dashcam footage from the Pasadena Police Department has revealed the moments leading up to an accidental shooting involving two officers, an incident that police officials described as the result of inappropriate “horseplay” while on duty.

The video, released months after the September 2025 incident, has reignited discussions about firearm safety, professional conduct, and accountability within law enforcement agencies.

According to Pasadena police officials, one officer was injured after being accidentally shot by a fellow officer inside a department parking garage. While the wounded officer has since recovered and returned to work, the officer responsible for the shooting has been dismissed from the department.

What the Dashcam Video Shows

The footage captures a patrol vehicle entering a police parking structure where two officers were standing near another vehicle.

In the video, one officer can be seen drawing his firearm and briefly pointing it toward the officer seated inside the patrol car. Moments later, the officer re-holsters the weapon.

The actual shooting is not visible in the released footage. However, officials explained that the officer seated inside the patrol vehicle subsequently drew a firearm that unintentionally discharged.

The bullet traveled through the windshield of the patrol car and struck the other officer in the shoulder.

Authorities have not indicated that the shooting was intentional, instead describing the event as a serious breakdown in firearm handling procedures.

Orange County Mother Arrested After Viral Video Shows Baby Falling From Moving Car

Officer Fired Following Investigation

Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris identified the officer who fired the weapon as Roy Alatorre. Harris confirmed that Alatorre has been terminated from the department following an internal review of the incident.

The chief emphasized that the conduct displayed by the officers involved violated department standards and expectations.

“Horseplay and failure to adhere to safety standards will not be tolerated,” Harris said while discussing the incident. He described the shooting as a regrettable event that does not reflect the professionalism expected from Pasadena police officers.

The department stated that the investigation remains active, which contributed to the delay in publicly releasing the footage.

 

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City Leaders Condemn the Incident

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo also expressed strong criticism after reviewing the video.

The mayor characterized the officers’ behavior as irresponsible and unacceptable, stressing that law enforcement professionals are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct, particularly when handling firearms.

The incident has raised concerns among community members about training, supervision, and adherence to safety protocols within police departments.

Renewed Focus on Firearm Safety

Law enforcement agencies across the United States maintain strict policies regarding weapon handling, emphasizing that firearms should only be drawn when there is a legitimate law enforcement need.

Experts frequently warn that casual or careless handling of weapons can result in serious injuries or fatalities, even among trained professionals.

The Pasadena incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following established safety procedures at all times, regardless of location or circumstance.

While the injured officer has fully recovered, the event continues to generate public scrutiny as investigators work to determine whether additional disciplinary or legal actions may be warranted.

As the investigation continues, Pasadena officials say they remain committed to transparency and accountability while reinforcing safety expectations throughout the department.

  • Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop
  • Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

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