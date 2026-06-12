FIFA World Cup
Mexico Defeat South Africa in Dramatic 2026 World Cup Opener as Three Red Cards Spark Debate
The 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway in dramatic fashion as co-hosts Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. While the result marked a dream start for the host nation, the match will also be remembered for producing three red cards, the highest number ever recorded in a World Cup opening game.
More than 80,000 fans packed the historic stadium, which became the first venue in football history to host matches across three separate World Cups. The atmosphere was electric as Mexico finally claimed its first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match after years of near misses.
Julián Quiñones Makes Early World Cup History
Mexico wasted little time asserting control. Forward Julián Quiñones opened the scoring within the first nine minutes, slotting the ball through South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
The strike became the fastest goal scored in a World Cup opening match since Germany’s Philipp Lahm found the net six minutes into the 2006 tournament opener.
Julián Quiñones, who enjoyed a prolific club season before the tournament, celebrated the moment with supporters who had waited years to witness Mexico begin a World Cup campaign with a win.
The early breakthrough allowed Mexico to dictate much of the match while South Africa struggled to create clear opportunities.
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Red Cards Dominate the Headlines
Despite Mexico’s strong performance, the game became increasingly physical and controversial.
South Africa suffered a major setback early in the second half when midfielder Sphephelo Sithole received a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. The dismissal left the African side with ten men and significantly reduced their chances of mounting a comeback.
The controversy deepened later when VAR intervened to review an off-the-ball altercation involving Themba Zwane. After reviewing the footage, the referee issued a second red card to the South African player for violent conduct.
Mexico’s César Montes was also shown a red card in stoppage time after bringing down an advancing South African attacker. The decision ensured the match ended with three dismissals, an extraordinary statistic for a World Cup opener.
Raúl Jiménez Seals the Victory
Veteran striker Raúl Jiménez put the result beyond doubt midway through the second half. The experienced forward headed home from close range to double Mexico’s advantage and send the Azteca crowd into celebration.
The goal marked Jiménez’s 46th international strike, moving him level with Mexican legend Jared Borgetti on the national team’s all-time scoring list. He now trails only Javier “Chicharito” Hernández in Mexico’s scoring charts.
Mexico also handed a World Cup debut to teenage sensation Gilberto Mora, who became one of the youngest players ever to represent the country on football’s biggest stage.
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Are Referees Setting a Tougher Tone?
The three red cards have already sparked discussion about officiating standards at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While two of the dismissals were largely considered justifiable under current rules regarding denial of goalscoring opportunities, the VAR-assisted red card issued to Zwane generated significant debate among fans and analysts.
Some observers believe FIFA officials are taking a firmer stance on player conduct, while others argue the opening match may simply be an isolated incident rather than a sign of stricter refereeing throughout the tournament.
Regardless, Mexico’s victory places them atop Group A and provides momentum heading into their next fixture against South Korea.