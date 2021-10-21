Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy Board

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has roped in Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal on its board. Deepinder is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s $440 million Series H fundraise in August. Goyal is an existing investor in Unacademy. He had participated in the company’s $440 million Series H fundraise in August. The other major investors in Unacademy include SoftBank, Tiger Global and General Atlantic.









Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Unacademy Group said that Goyal has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership. “His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.”

From our first meeting in 2016 to our latest one last week, Deepinder Goyal has always proven to be a great supporter and mentor for Unacademy and for me personally as well. I’m stoked to share that he will be joining the Unacademy Board. Welcome @deepigoyal, let’s crack it! — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) October 21, 2021

“I am thrilled to join the Unacademy board. I think it’s one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from Gaurav and the team,” said Deepinder Goyal.

Thank you for the privilege, @gauravmunjal. I think Unacademy is one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from you and the team. https://t.co/xobPbsEWzD — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 21, 2021

The announcement comes at a time when rivals like Byju’s have also raised billions in funding and expanded to overseas markets as well as made half a dozen acquisitions this year. Post- pandemic. Online education is among industries benefiting as global investors boost their bets on the country’s startup ecosystem. Last month, Bangalore-based startup Vedantu became the fifth Indian edtech unicorn after Byju’s, Unacademy, UpGrad and Eruditus, and the third to reach the milestone this year.