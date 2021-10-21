Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy Board

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy Board

EdTech

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy Board

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has roped in Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal on its board. Deepinder is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s $440 million Series H fundraise in August. Goyal is an existing investor in Unacademy. He had participated in the company’s $440 million Series H fundraise in August. The other major investors in Unacademy include SoftBank, Tiger Global and General Atlantic.




Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder & CEO, Unacademy Group said that Goyal has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership. “His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.”

“I am thrilled to join the Unacademy board. I think it’s one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from Gaurav and the team,” said Deepinder Goyal.

The announcement comes at a time when rivals like Byju’s have also raised billions in funding and expanded to overseas markets as well as made half a dozen acquisitions this year. Post- pandemic. Online education is among industries benefiting as global investors boost their bets on the country’s startup ecosystem. Last month, Bangalore-based startup Vedantu became the fifth Indian edtech unicorn after Byju’s, Unacademy, UpGrad and Eruditus, and the third to reach the milestone this year.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Exotel raises USD 35 mn funding from IIFL, Sistema Asia Fund, others

Funding News

Exotel bags USD 35 million in Series C round
Lio raises Rs 37 cr from Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India

Funding News

Saas platform Lio raises Rs 37 cr in seed funding round
To Top
Loading...