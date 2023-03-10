Govt invites applications for ED post at IBBI

The government has invited applications for the post of executive director (ED) on a deputation basis at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Applications are to reach the IBBI by May 8, 2023, according to a notice.









The appointment for the post will be on a deputation basis for an initial period of three years, which shall be extendable by one year. Officers of RBI, banks, financial institutions, regulatory bodies and statutory bodies with not less than 20 years of experience in the officer cadre of which a minimum of 15 years of experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration can apply for the post. The interested candidates must have an educational qualification of MBA with specialization in law or finance or economics or accountancy.

Officers working in the government who have completed a minimum of 18 years of service and have an experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration with knowledge of insolvency or bankruptcy issues can also apply, the notice said. The age for deputation shall be not less than 40 years and not more than 55 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications.

The IBBI is a statutory body established under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016, comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and is responsible for the implementation of the code that consolidates and amends the laws relating to reorganization and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner.