Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

GPT Healthcare files IPO papers with Sebi

GPT Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Business

GPT Healthcare files IPO papers with Sebi

Press Trust of India
Published on

GPT Healthcare, which runs the chain of ILS Hospitals, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 17.5 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of up to 2.98 crore equity shares by a promoter entity and an investor, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).



The OFS consists of up to 38.05 lakh equity shares by GPT Sons and up to 2.61 crore equity shares by BanyanTree Growth Capital II LLC. Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares will be used to purchase medical equipment and general corporate purposes. GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-sized hospitals in eastern India under the “ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

Also read: Paytm earmarks Rs 100 cr for marketing campaigns during festive season

As of September 30, 2021, it operates four multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 556 beds. GPT Healthcare’s multispeciality hospitals are specialized in advanced surgical procedures, gynaecology and maternity services, paediatrics, orthopaedics, neuro and cardiac dciences, psychiatry and others. DAM Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GPT Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

GPT Healthcare files IPO papers with Sebi
By October 18, 2021
Netflix's Squid Game will generate nearly $ 900 mn in value: Report

Netflix’s Squid Game will generate nearly $ 900 mn in value: Report
By October 18, 2021
Paytm earmarks Rs 100 cr for marketing campaigns during festive season

Paytm earmarks Rs 100 cr for marketing campaigns during festive season
By October 18, 2021
Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
Weekly funding roundup: Venture investments continue to witness upward trend

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture investments continue to witness upward trend
To Top
Loading...