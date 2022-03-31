Greenko Wind raises USD 750 mn from global bond sale

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
Published on

Greenko Wind has raised USD 750 million from a global bond issue for creating an energy storage facility in Andhra Pradesh, company officials said on Thursday.




The company secured pricing of 5.50 per cent for its USD 750 million green bond issuance after starting the roadshows on Wednesday, bankers said.

The bonds, raised by Greenko Wind Projects (Mauritius) or GWPML, which is an indirect subsidiary of Greenko Energy Holdings, were assigned a rating of ‘BB’ by global rating agency Fitch Ratings.

The Fitch note had said GWPML will lend the proceeds of the US dollar bonds to an Andhra Pradesh (AP) pumped-storage project SPV (special project vehicle) – Pinnapuram SPSP Company – by investing in the SPV’s rupee-denominated debt.

“This was the first international green bond issuance for funding an energy storage project in India,” Sameer Gupta, managing director and head of debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank, said.

He said the successful fundraising is also a testimony to Greenko Group’s robust credit quality and strong track record in the international debt capital markets.

Singaporean lender DBS, Barclays and JP Morgan were other merchant bankers for the issue.


