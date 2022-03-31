One Moto India – The first-ever British Brand of Elegant and premium EVs in India has announced the launch of its first experience hub in the country, established in the city of Hyderabad, Telangana. The experience hub by the brand is aimed at allowing customers to experience the products, technology, and encompasses more knowledge on the aggressively progressing EV lifestyle. The hub will be managed by MCube Automotives.









The hub has been strategically established in the modish location in Hyderabad Manikonda-Raidurgam Road that is in proximity of esteemed IT companies, Financial Banks, Exclusive Branded Car Showrooms and frequented food joints.The experience Hub was launched in presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce I&C and Information Technology – Government of Telangana who is spear heading EV adoption in the state and Mr. Varun Tripuraneni, Principal Owner of ISL 2022 Champions Hyderabad FC.

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘MCube Automotives Pvt Ltd’, showcases all premium Electric Scooters, which include:

· Commuta – Top Speed – 75 Kmph; Range – 100 km on a single charge; Price – Rs. 1,30,000 (Available in 9 Colours)

· Byka – Top Speed – 105 Kmph; Range – 180 km on a single charge; Price – Rs. 1,91,000 (Available in 9 Colours)

· Electa – Top Speed – 100 Kmph; Range – 150 km on a single charge; Price – Rs. 1,99,999 (Available in 9 Colours)

All prices, Ex-showroom, India.

While launching the first experience hub by the brand, Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India affirmed, “It has been a very fast paced shot span journey until now from the brand launch, and the brand only aspires to go more aggressive from here. While operating in the EV industry we figured that it is not about only product introduction. Since, the industry is still very nascent and the end customer holds little idea on the EV technology it is important to build the foundation and work towards spreading knowledge and awareness. The customer needs to get familiar with the EVs and then understand the product quality in order to be able to make an informed decision. With the same thought in mind we decided to launch the Experience Hub, with the first one in our Indian HQ city, Hyderabad.”

Also Read: FedEx names Indian American Raj Subramaniam as the new CEO

At the launch Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce I&C and Information Technology – Government of Telangana, said “Entire nation is working hard towards achieving the e-Mobility mission. Amidst this revolution brands like One Moto India will be the major contributors. With the premium range by the brand, even the niche will be able to explore electric vehicles and gradually adapt to it.”.

“Understanding the requirements of our target audience, we wanted to cater to the niche and provide them with the premium product in the EV two wheeler category. The location is also identified in a manner that we directly interact with our audiences. One Moto, the leading British EV brand fits the demand, and with fine post-sales support will provide a quality end-to-end experience to the customer. The brand is providing quality and finest of the products, thus contributing to the industry with the best, and we are glad to be a part of their journey,” added Mr. Mubeen BAIG, Founder, MCube Automotives.

The Experience Hub will have dedicated zones to aesthetically exhibit the technology, products, and components. Additionally, the digitally enabled hub will also have the provision to innovatively present the rich history of the brand through interactive digital centre.