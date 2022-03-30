Seekho.ai raises $3 mn in Pre-series A round to solve India’s employability

Seekho.ai, India’s first career accelerator that combines live learning, mentorship and employment, has raised $3mn in pre-series A funding round.









The round saw participation from investors such as the Family Office of the JM Financial Group, LetsVenture, Trica, Super Morpheus, Yuj Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge as well as prolific angels like Varsha Rao and Amit Ranjan. The company will deploy the raised capital to grow its disruptive business model- a super affordable all inclusive access to career related courses and workshops- delivered live by industry mentors.

Seekho.ai is a career accelerator that does everything possible for job seekers who are looking to get into marketing, finance, analytics, product and other areas to succeed in the dynamic world of work. It is developing a unique AI engine to make learning more personalized and job matching more relevant. What sets Seekho.ai apart in the jobtech space is its ability to bring high quality learning at affordable prices – and combining learning, community and jobs seamlessly. Seekho’s 525K users have already learned from over 460 industry gurus and over 10K have gotten jobs at over 300+ corporates. The company is already touching a revenue run rate of US$ 5 million and expects to enable 7 million users by the end of 2023.

Launched in April 2021, Seekho.ai was born in a Covid world, with the coming together of Arihant, Ajeet and Divya. Ajeet and Arihant have helped build multiple successful tech startups in the past decade including HealthKart, 1MG and Joe Hukum, which was later sold to Freshworks. Divya, founded Safeducate a decade ago, India’s largest logistics skilling company that skilled over 50K students every year. She has also played a critical role in India’s skilling policy.

Commenting on the fundraise, Divya Jain, Co-founder, Seekho.ai said, “Seekho believes that the higher education system doesn’t prepare you for the world of work. Between graduating and starting work, there is a sizeable gap – filled neither by the educational institutions nor the employers. We are using technology to truly democratize job-led education – in an affordable, fun and gamified way.”

Adding to it, Arihant Jain, Co-Founder, Seekho.ai commented, “We believe in bringing world class career education at affordable prices to Indians. We believe that Stanford/ Harvard level of quality content and an application based learning approach is the need of the hour to solve for India’s demographic dividend problem. Our vision is super large and we’re just getting started! We feel privileged to partner with the right set of investors who share our vision”

Mr. Nimesh Kampani of JM Financial commented, “Seekho is working on the incredibly exciting job tech space that is creating a learning platform with real outcomes. What is exciting for us is that they are genuinely democratising higher education for our youth and created an offering that is affordable but yet effective.”

Seekho gamifies learning journeys leading to real career outcomes. Every milestone completed on Seekho earns Karma Points. These points can be redeemed on live classes, and also move learners up the Seekho Talentboard where corporates are on the lookout to hire. Seekho leverages the community to push everyone to accelerate their career. Seekho has launched a gamified version of the Group Discussion called GriD and India’s first fun learning event called SeekhoX.