Homegrown Instasafe partners HP Enterprise to solve security needs of customers

Rakesh Jha
Bangalore-based leading cloud-based security service provider, Instasafe, announces that it has been named as a Server Tested Silver Partner in HPE’s Partner Ready Technology Partner Program.




HPE will now work collaboratively with InstaSafe to integrate their strengths collectively to solve the security needs of a much more diverse set of customers. With Instasafe’s solutions having been verified on HPE’s platforms, the two companies will collaborate to develop mutually beneficial integrated products that will help HPE clients change their security paradigm.

Founded in 2012, Instasafe is a cloud-based security service provider that unifies the disparate needs of security and access of the digital worker into a single cloud-delivered scale-out platform, that can be deployed in minutes, and managed via intuitive policy-based management. InstaSafe’s security-as-a-service platform helps organizations become more productive and secure by extending the ability of its remote employees, contractors, and business partners to work securely from any location or device. This collaboration will entitle customers to overcome the challenge of enterprise security in the modern era, make their security solutions cloud-ready, and help them resolve secure access from anywhere.

Commenting on the announcement, Sandip Panda, Co-Founder said, “We are elated to be named an official server tested technology partner of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. With validation from HPE’s Apollo and Proliant family of servers, we will strive towards ensuring that our platform, integrated with HPE’s cutting-edge product line, will empower customers to overcome the challenge of enterprise security in the modern era, make their security solutions cloud-ready, and help them resolve the ‘secure access from anywhere’ conundrum”

InstaSafe witnessed a record-breaking 300% increase in business amidst the global pandemic. The startup has become one of the most in-demand cyber security solutions providers by clocking more than 120,000 clients across 20 countries during this period. The countries in which they have experienced a surge in adoption are India, Singapore, the Philippines, Romania, South Africa, the Middle East, Western Europe, & the United States. The startup also saw a 4x increase in revenue.

Both the companies will work towards marketing Instsafe’s Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) based Zero Trust security solutions addressing cloud security, identity management, and remote access across various industry verticals.


