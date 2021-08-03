Business
hummel seals new partnership deal with Odisha FC
hummel, Danish sportwear brand, has confirmed a new partnership with Odisha FC, ahead of eight season of Indian Super League, which is scheduled to start from November 19.The legendary Danish brand has a proud sports history.
hummel is one of the most recognized team sports brand in the world with roots in football and handball, it has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham, Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team. The brand continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton and Southampton to name a few.
Soumava Naskar, hummel, India and Southeast Asia Director, said venturing into team sports in India is integral to the company’s growth strategy. “We are delighted to be starting this new agreement with Odisha FC. We look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship.”
Raj Athwal, Odisha FC Club President, said the announcement marks the beginning of a new and exciting relationship. “We welcome hummel to Odisha. It’s important that we work with brands that share our ambition and hummel’s commitment is aligned with our vision for Odisha Football Club.”
Passion. Verve. Resilience.
This is #WhatBindsUs! And through @hummel1923, it will bind us more than ever before…🤝🔥#ANewDawn beckons. To us and to our new Kit Partner. 😈#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ShareTheGame #HummeIndia pic.twitter.com/xzEe0aKAj3
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) August 3, 2021
Abhik Chatterjee, Odisha FC’s Head of Football Operations, explained that they are attempting to build a new global appeal for Odisha FC under Raj’s leadership. “Our partnership with hummel marks our intent to do so. I hope that fans of the Club are equally excited about the possibilities that exist under the umbrella of this association.”
Danish sports brand hummel, which was established in 1923, has a long history within the international sportswear industry. Its mission is to CHANGE THE WORLD THROUGH SPORT based on a unique company karma philosophy that strives to balance running a profitable business, while maintaining a high degree of social responsibility. hummel designs, produces and markets high quality clothes and sports equipment, as well as fashion and leisure sportswear for both adults and children.
Odisha FC is a football club that represents the beautiful state of Odisha and participates in the Indian Super League, the top tier of Indian football. Established in 2019, the FC is driven to develop the next wave of football stars from Odisha. Moreover, they have partnered with the Government of Odisha and the Spanish football legend – David Villa’s DV7 group to unearth the stars of tomorrow. The club is solely owned by the GMS group.