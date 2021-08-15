India Inc calls on citizens to work towards dreams of freedom fighters

Connect with us

India Inc leaders call on fellow citizens to work towards dreams envisioned by nation’s founding fathers

Press Trust of India
India Inc leaders on Sunday called on fellow citizens to work together to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the founding fathers of the nation as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.



In a tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the fore the need to work together as a team to achieve true freedom.

“Independence means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho!,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Similarly, homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd Chairman Harsh Mariwala in a tweet said, “We’ve come a long way since independence and have an even longer journey to traverse. Let us always remember what our founding fathers envisioned for this country & continue striving for it. #HappyIndependenceDay2021”

Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also wished fellow citizens on the country’s Independence Day through Twitter.

“Let me be among the early ones to join my proud fellow citizens and celebrate 75 glorious years of independence – an incredible journey of an Incredible India. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Wishing everyone “a very Happy Independence Day”, Serum Institute of India also tweeted, “As we always have, we shall continue to strive for a safer, stronger, and healthier India.”

In a symbolic tweet, food delivery platform Zomato tweeted, “‘not accepting orders anymore’ – India, 15th Aug 1947”.


