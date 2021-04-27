Indian cricket’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joins ASICS

ASICS, the true sport performance brand has welcomed Ravindra Jadeja, the leading all-rounder of the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings, into the ASICS family. The effervescent player who is revered by the younger generation of the country is known for his passion, pace and performance, resonating well with the AISCS brand’s motive.









The brand catapults its performance outlook by joining hands with the much admired sportsman whose game and playing style aim is all about seamless time, pace and rhythm. With ASICS’ brand philosophy of enabling A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, this partnership lends itself naturally to propagate a healthier lifestyle in order to connect with the technologically and momentum driven consumers.

Known for his swashbuckling batting, wicket taking abilities and agility on the field, Ravindra Jadeja has picked up over 425 wickets and scored over 4000 runs in the international cricket games. Jadeja is regarded as one of India’s top athlete as he played his debut game at the age of 16 in the world of cricket.

He was first- lined in the Indian squad for the 2006 U/19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka and was the vice-captain of the victorious Indian team at the 2008 U/19 Cricket World Cup. Also, awarded as the bowler of the tournament at the Champions Trophy in England and Wales in 2013, Ravindra Jadeja has exhibited his ability in the game at an express pace.

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia said they are elated to announce our association with the stellar Ravindra Jadeja from the Indian cricket fraternity with ASICS India. “We deeply admire and respect the consistency and commitment with which he has played on the field, demonstrating the core spirit and essence of any tough sport – determination and versatility. Ravindra’s limitless energy and inspiring potential weave seamlessly with our brand ethos to encourage people experience the transformative power of sport, not just on the body but on the mind. Through this wonderful partnership, we endeavor to both support and encourage people to experience the transformative power sports has to change one’s life in a positive and immensely meaningful way”

Ravindra Jadeja said he is absolutely thrilled to be associated with the world’s leading performance brand. “ASICS has an incredible track record for helping athletes across sports and enabling them to reach the peak of their sport. I deeply cohere with their vision and philosophy and hope that together we are able to drive a more relevant and meaningful change in the minds and lives of young athletes. Our aim is to improve participation of Indian youth in sports and I am confident of catalyzing a positive change in this direction with ASICS. I am excited to begin this journey with the brand and working towards unlocking the unique power of sport to uplift our minds and bodies.”

The high performance brand, ASICS has been working with young and fresh athletic talents across various genres of sports. Known as the pioneer in the running category, ASICS India’s partnership with Ravindra Jadeja would further strengthen the company’s commitment, spread awareness about the diverse offerings and magnify the reach of the brand during the upcoming IPL season.