Indian seafood exporters concerned about China’s aggressive measures

Seafood exporters in India have expressed concerns about local governments in China taking aggressive measures against imports over COVID-19 pandemic. They are facing difficulties shipping to the neighbouring country in advance for the Lunar New Year holiday.









In the latter quarter of 2020, as per the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), China had rejected Indian fish consignments alleging detection of COVID-19 traces. The slowdown in imports in China’s purchasing of seafood products from India is a longer-term trend, ongoing since the border dispute in May 2020. Moreover, according to SeafoodSource, there has been a noted slowdown in customs clearance in Chinese ports for shrimp shipments from India since June 2020, with average customs clearance timetable rising from three to 10 days over last summer.

The delays have created difficulties for Indian farmers and exporters, especially in Gujarat and Kerala. Exporters in Kerala are expecting their revenue to fall between 30 to 40 per cent in this fiscal year, which ends March 31, off US$683.5 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Naeem Banglawala, an organic shrimp farm operator in Gujarat and director of a company that supplies raw material to processors and exporters, told SeafoodSource said he is not aware about an ban on exports but confirmed that exporters are encountering problems in finding freight capacity. He said it includes trouble confirming vessels, delays in clearance and postponed payments. Alex K. Ninan, SEAI Kerala Chapter President, told The New India Express that many local seafood exporters are facing a tough time due to difficulties in exporting to China.

Reports point out that difficulties facing seafood exporters have affected India’s entire supply chain, with fishermen forced to significantly cut their days at sea. Shrimp hatcheries, farms, processors, retailers and exporters lost an estimated 30 to 40 per cent of their business in the wake of India’s lockdown. The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has also sought for support from the central government. Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal, the association’s general secretary, said the fishing community has been hit hard and many fishermen and boat workers have fallen into extreme poverty.