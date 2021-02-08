Switch Delhi campaign to promote use of EVs in the Capital

The Switch Delhi campaign is set to reach out to the masses regarding the two-wheeler segment, including electric bikes and e-scooters, to accelerate its adoption in the Capital.

It is an eight-week electric vehicle (EV) mass awareness campaign to sensitise each and every people of Delhi about the benefits of switching to EVs. An official statement by the Delhi government said that Delhi’s EV Policy especially focuses on incentivizing the purchase of two-wheelers, which comprise two-third of all vehicles in the capital and cause maximum pollution.









Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister, claimed that by switching to electric two-wheelers, the user can achieve an annual saving of Rs 22,000 compared to using a petrol scooter and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike. “Apart from financial benefits that consumers get, there are significant environmental benefits. An average electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two-wheeler, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while launching the campaign on Thursday, had said that his government will in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the city. The power minister Satyendar announced, on Friday, that the government floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 locations in the city in the next one year.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, applauded the Delhi government’s initiative. He said switching to EVs is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge. “We are certain that this mass awareness campaign would provide the much-required impetus to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the national capital,” Sharma said. “The government is doing a commendable job in nurturing a supportive ecosystem and awareness amongst individuals and businesses will only ensure deeper penetration of EVs and in turn revolutionise mobility.”